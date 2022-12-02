Coin Update

Malaysia: New silver Proof and colour coins released for 50th anniversary of the city of Kuala Lumpur

The Bank Negara Malaysia has released silver Proof commemorative coins, which are in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the capital city of Kuala Lumpur. 

The obverse side of the coins, produced in silver and Nordic gold, feature images of the Kuala Lumpur skyline and modern transportation juxtaposed against the clock face of Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad. The buildings shown include, from left to right — the Petronas Tower 3, the Petronas Towers, the telecom tower, and Kuala Lumpur’s most recent addition, the Merdeka 118. Distinct with its multi-faceted diamond-shaped façade and unique spire design, it is now the second-tallest skyscraper in the world at 679 metres (2,227 feet) tall. The positioning of the skyline against the clock face symbolises the passage of time since the granting of city status to Kuala Lumpur in 1972, which saw the city progress and develop into a modern city. The text JUBLI EMAS BANDAR RAYA KUALA LUMPUR (“Kuala Lumpur City’s Golden Jubilee”) is placed to the right half along the coins’ edge.

The reverse side includes Kuala Lumpur’s official 50th-anniversary event logo, which is highlighted in colour on silver coins. The Istana Budaya building and elements from the Perdana Botanical Garden are also featured and shown with a reflection on the surface of the water, signifying Kuala Lumpur being a cultural centre and an environmentally friendly city. The text 10 RINGGIT (silver) or 1 RINGGIT (Nordic gold) are shown below the primary design, and the text BANK NEGARA MALAYSIA is placed above. 

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Maximum Mintage 
One ringgit

Aluminum-bronze

 8.5 g 30 mm Brilliant Unc.

5,000
10 ringgit

.925 Silver

 31.1 g 40.7 mm Proof

*2,000

The one ringgit Brilliant Uncirculated-quality coins are presented in a colourful sealed folder, including illustrations and informative text. The sterling silver Proof-quality coins are encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. *A total of 1,000 double-coin sets are also available, with both coins presented in a custom case. For additional information, please visit the website of the Bank Negara Malaysia.

