Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Magazine profiles renowned coin designer Joel Iskowitz

By Leave a Comment

Joel Iskowitz designed the reverse of the 2019 Lowell Historical Park America the Beautiful quarter, among many others. Iskowitz signs certification labels for NGC. Images by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation. Hover to zoom.

The Numismatist article showcases an artist who has shaped modern U.S. coinage.

The June 2020 edition of The Numismatist includes a six-page feature article about Joel Iskowitz, an artist whose designs have been selected for dozens of U.S. coins and medals. Starting in 2017, Iskowitz has exclusively hand-signed certification labels for Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC).

The article in The Numismatist, the monthly magazine of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), explores Iskowitz’s trajectory as an artist, starting in the 1960s at an arts high school in New York City. In 2005, he was accepted by the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program, which seeks out innovative talent for designing coinage.

In the article, Iskowitz describes himself as “just an ordinary guy from the Bronx, with an extraordinary passion for history and art.”

Iskowitz’s designs have appeared on series such as the American Platinum Eagle, Presidential dollars, First Spouses and America the Beautiful quarters. He has also designed Congressional Gold Medals and commemorative coins, including the 2015 U.S. Marshals Service half dollar. Among his most famous designs is the reverse for the 2009 Lincoln cent that paid tribute to Abraham Lincoln’s professional life in Springfield, Illinois, before he became president.

NGC, which serves as the official grading service of the ANA, contributes a monthly Counterfeit Detection column to The Numismatist.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee meets March 10-11 United States Mint announces design for 2020 Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver medal Uram continuing as Chairman and Tucker as Numismatic Specialist on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money 129th Convention medal created by Don Everhart

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓