Magazine profiles renowned coin designer Joel Iskowitz

In the article, Iskowitz describes himself as “just an ordinary guy from the Bronx, with an extraordinary passion for history and art.”
Iskowitz’s designs have appeared on series such as the American Platinum Eagle, Presidential dollars, First Spouses and America the Beautiful quarters. He has also designed Congressional Gold Medals and commemorative coins, including the 2015 U.S. Marshals Service half dollar. Among his most famous designs is the reverse for the 2009 Lincoln cent that paid tribute to Abraham Lincoln’s professional life in Springfield, Illinois, before he became president.
NGC, which serves as the official grading service of the ANA, contributes a monthly Counterfeit Detection column to The Numismatist.
