Lulu Collection earns nearly $1 million in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2021 auction

(Costa Mesa, CA) — The magnificent Lulu Collection of Walking Liberty Half Dollars realized over $971,000 in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2021 Costa Mesa Auction, setting a new benchmark for quality and value in this popular short set category. A short set comprises the second part of the two-folder set for Walking Liberty half dollars popularized by Whitman Publishing in the mid-20th century. The first folder contains most of the series from 1916 through 1940, with the balance included in the second “shorter” folder. Many decades later, this short-set format has been embraced by modern collectors and continues to be a highly competitive approach to the series, as demonstrated by the exceptional results in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries sale.

Listed as the #1 all-time finest PCGS Walking Liberty Half Dollar Short Set, 1941-1947, nearly all 20 coins in the Lulu Collection ranked at the very top of the PCGS Population Report. 13 of the coins set new auction records for their respective issues, with many realizing multiples of the PCGS Price Guide values listed at the time of the sale. The 1943 PCGS MS-68+ was the undisputed highlight of the session, realizing $120,000 and establishing a new record for any date in the short set category. The 1944 PCGS MS-68 set a record for the issue at $84,000, over twice the PCGS Price Guide value. The 1942 PCGS MS-68+ more than doubled the prior record with a result of $78,000 and the beautiful 1942-D PCGS MS-68 realized over three times the PCGS Price Guide value at $72,000.

With nine coins graded MS-68 or MS-68+ and nearly $1 million in prices realized, Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ sale of the Lulu Collection represents the single-most-important public offering of short set dates. Results from this collection contributed to over $7.8 million in prices realized for the firm’s June 2021 Auction, the first to be hosted at the state-of-the-art auction gallery and studio in their Costa Mesa, California, headquarters. With such stellar results to kick off the summer auction season, the firm is now looking ahead to their official auction for the ANA World’s Fair of Money in August, which will showcase further selections from the Lulu Collection and much more. To consign to the August Auction or for questions about the Lulu Collection, please contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries by telephone at 800-566-2580 or by email at *protected email* .

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, Internet, and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and banknotes and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 85-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and banknote collections include The Pinnacle Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, and The Thos. H. Law Collection.

The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with offices in New York, Wolfeboro, Hong Kong, and Paris. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is an official auctioneer for several important numismatic conventions, including American Numismatic Association events; the New York International Numismatic Convention; the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring, Summer, and Winter Expos; and its April and August Hong Kong Auctions.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service.

