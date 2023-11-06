LRCA Regency Auction 61 post auction

Friday, November 3, marked a wrap on Regency Auction 61. The team here at LRCA couldn’t be happier with both the turnout and performance of this auction. Numerous coins sold for record prices, and collectors and dealers alike got a chance to get their hands on some incredible pieces. Just a small handful of the highlights from this auction include:

Lot 40: 5C 1913-s TYPE 1 PCGS MS-66+ CAC realized for $4,230.

Lot 45: 5C 1916-S PCGS MS-67 CAC realized for $32,250.

Lot 54: 5C 1935-S PCGS MS-67+ CAC realized for $8,812.

Lot 64: 5C 1915 PCGS PR-68 CAC realized for $31,725.

Lot 84: 25C 1806 BROWNING 10 PCGS MS-64 CAC realized for $58,750.

Lot 99: 25C 1835 PCGS MS-64+ CAC realized for $12,337.50.

Lot 101: 25C 1837 PCGS MS-67 PL CAC realized for $282,000.

This is beyond a world record. No 1837 has realized for even half this. Over 30 bids were placed on this lot, with half of them coming in during live bidding! Fantastic.

Lot 115: 25C 1917 TYPE 1 PCGS MS-64 FH realized for $3,760.

Lot 186: $1 1893-S PCGS EF-45 CAC realized for $17,625.

Lot 226: $10 1893 CACG PR-65+ DCAM realized for $135,125.

Lot 254: 50C 1926-S OREGON PCGS MS-67+ CAC realized for $8,225.

While the team is thrilled, we certainly won’t be resting on our laurels. Work has already begun on photographing and prepping Regency 62 to prepare for our auction at the PCGS Members Only Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 7th. Legend will be at the Whittman Expo this week, November 8-11, with select highlights from the upcoming auction.

Lastly, we are now accepting consignments for Regency Auction 63, which will take place early next year at the PCGS Members Only show in the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia. This show is already shaping up to be an absolute monster, and we are so excited to share it with you all.

Press release courtesy of Legend Rare Coin Auctions

