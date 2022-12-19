Longtime numismatic leader Tom Uram to run for ANA president

Tom Uram, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists (PAN), former chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC), former American Numismatic Association governor, and the first recipient of the ANA’s Chester L. Krause Memorial Distinguished Service Award, is running for President of the American Numismatic Association.

Uram would advocate tirelessly for the hobby we all love and would bring a unique blend of experience and talent to the position. His lifelong dedication to the hobby is one reason Coin World named him as one of the most influential people in numismatics this year. Tom is a past recipient of most major numismatic awards, including the ANA Presidential Award and Numismatic News’ Numismatic Ambassador, The Sower Award from CSNS, among many others.

Beyond his extensive experience as a leader of the numismatic hobby and his 50-plus years as a collector of both classic and modern coins, Tom is also a veteran of the financial services industry. His background includes 38 years of working with Metlife, with a primary focus on estate planning and charitable giving. Tom is also a longtime volunteer who has served on many non-profit organization boards and has helped raise considerable funds for those groups, including Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh and Presbyterian Senior Care.

Tom’s diverse background and experience have prepared him better than anyone to run for ANA President. He understands the critical importance of keeping the focus of the organization squarely on the interests of its members. In addition, he knows how important it is to the ANA’s financial future to keep expenses as low as possible.

Tom advised multiple Treasury Secretaries on the designs that appear on U.S. coins and medals while serving on the CCAC from 2012 to 2020 as a two-term member and chairman. He also sought to deepen the connections between the United States Mint and numismatic organizations like the ANA, which led the CCAC to hold several public forums for collectors during ANA shows.

As a collector of modern curved coins, Tom is in tune with current collecting trends and understands well the importance of reaching out to younger collectors whose interests tend to be more diverse than those of older collectors. But he also has more traditional collecting interests, such as Maundy money, which he wrote about for a Numismatist cover story. His own diverse interests uniquely position him to relate to collectors of all ages.

Tom would work to make the ANA an even stronger organization and to advocate for all coin collectors while keeping members engaged in shaping the future of the association and numismatic hobby as a whole.

If elected, Tom is committed to work with the Board to achieve common goals, which would include:

– Benefits of ANA membership.

– E learning — What are collectors and clubs expecting?

– Numismatic outreach

– Relationships with other related organizations and affiliates

– Shows and conventions

He will be committed to a “Future Vision” study for our organization.

