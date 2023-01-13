Long Beach Expo kicks off as largest collectibles show on the west coast February 2-4, 2023

The Long Beach Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center in California has many events in store for collectors of coins, banknotes, sports memorabilia, and much more

(Long Beach, California) — The largest and oldest collectibles show on the West Coast will unfold at the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California, February 2-4, 2023. This convention, the leading collectibles show of its kind in the region, will host hundreds of dealers and thousands of collectors who specialize in coins, banknotes, sports memorabilia, Funko POP!, stamps, and so much more.

“We are proud to offer the Tyrants of the New World Collection,” said PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “It’s the first time this amazing collection will be featured at the Long Beach Expo and showcases an impressive variety of rare Mexican and Brazilian coinage from a fascinating age of exploration.”

Sabin went on to say, “Also leading the headlines is the Heritage Auctions Signature Auction #1357, a multimillion-dollar sale of rare coins that has become a tradition at the Long Beach Expo and draws from large crowds of bidders and speculators. We are also excited to announce that the United States Mint will be at the show, offering collectors a rare West Coast opportunity to buy newly minted coins right from the source.”

Additional Long Beach Expo attractions include:

Onsite grading and authentication for coins and banknotes by Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS)

Onsite grading of sports cards and memorabilia by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA)

Educational speaker series covering a wide array of collectibles topics Jay Turner offers an introduction to collecting Mexican coinage David McCarthy will speak on “sleeper” coins Kevin Chen and Mike Barbieri of Whatnot and Seth Chandler of Witter Coin talk about enhancing products by selling on Whatnot

Free Kids’ Treasure Hunt with prizes on Saturday, February 4, 2023

Daily giveaways of valuable coins, banknotes, and sports collectibles

Meet the Expert sessions with — Steve Feltner, PCGS Director of Numismatic Education & Grading Team Leader Philip Thomas, PCGS PCGS Banknote Specialist & Research Manager Dan Wulkan of Memory Lane

Young Collector’s Corner with activities for young collectors

And much more

*Check the attractions page for times/dates of individual attractions.

Attendees can enjoy free admission to the Long Beach Expo with a PCGS Collectors Club membership, which is also required for all PCGS submissions. Those who are not members can join ahead of the convention by clicking here.

The Long Beach Expo will be held Thursday, February 2 through Saturday, February 4. Doors are open 10 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, and Friday, February 3, and 10 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4. The Long Beach Expo will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center — Hall C, 100 S. Pine Avenue, Long Beach, California 90802. For more information, please click here.

About Long Beach Expo

Since 1964, the Long Beach Expo (LBE) has been the leading international trade show in the coin, banknote, stamp, and sports collectibles industry held by Expos Unlimited. Located in Long Beach, California, the Long Beach Expo brings together more than 10,000 dealers and collectors worldwide at its three shows held three times per year, hosted by Expos Unlimited, a division of Collectors Universe and a sister company of Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), Certified Coin Exchange (CCE), Collectors Corner and Coinflation. To learn more about the Long Beach Expo, visit www.longbeachexpo.com or follow on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

