Long Beach Expo draws huge crowds

(Long Beach, California) — The Long Beach Expo, a major triannual West Coast collectibles show that has been held since 1964, drew its largest audience in several years. More than 4,000 attendees from Southern California and beyond visited the February 2023 Long Beach Expo, which hosted hundreds of dealers buying and selling coins, banknotes, sports collectibles and memorabilia, stamps, and more.

“It was so exciting to see so many people turn out for this can’t-miss event,” said Professional Coin Grading Service President Stephanie Sabin. “We’ve been watching attendance grow for the Long Beach Expo as we continue expanding our offerings and bring in draws such as the United States Mint and the Tyrant Collection — the world’s most valuable private collection.”

“One of the most important things we are doing is getting the word out about the broad array of hobbies the Long Beach Expo represents,” remarked Professional Coin Grading Service Senior Event Manager Samantha Dark. “While the Long Beach Expo has long been regarded as a coin convention, we are also continuing to expand the convention to become more inclusive of the many other popular collectibles hobbies, including sports cards and memorabilia, Pokémon cards, and Funko Pops, which enjoy huge collector bases.”

“One of the many great things about the February Long Beach Expo is that both the attendees and dealers were very happy with the show,” noted Long Beach Expo Sales Director Taryn Warrecker. “It’s usually the case that dealers see a good chunk of their annual revenue at our three Long Beach Expos each year, but the February 2023 show proved to be particularly stellar for vendors.”

“The Long Beach coin show has been a must for Northern Nevada Coin for three decades,” said Allen Lowe of Northern Nevada Coin. “We always look forward to doing brisk business when we attend.”

“The February 2023 Long Beach Expo was one of the busiest Long Beach shows I’ve attended,” remarked Charmy Harker, owner of The Penny Lady. “Staff did a great job marketing and getting the public in the door of sports fans and many serious coin collectors. The logistics company worked very diligently to make sure everyone had what they needed and were eager to accommodate all the dealer’s needs. Each day was very busy and crowded, and many of the dealers I spoke with said it was one of their best shows to date.”

“The Long Beach Expo is one of my favorite shows to attend,” said show attendee Tom H. “I travel from London to Southern California for its incredible location; the onsite submissions with PSA makes the grading process straightforward, and the staff are super helpful with any questions that you may have.”

Among the other highlights of the February Long Beach Expo was the headlining Heritage Auctions sale that realized multimillion-dollar sales and the Kids’ Treasure Hunt. The next Long Beach Expo will take place June 22-24, 2023, at the Long Beach Convention Center, and will feature many attractions, including the Ship of Gold. For more information about attending the next Long Beach Expo, please click here.

About Long Beach Expo

Since 1964, the Long Beach Expo (LBE) has been the leading international trade show in the coin, banknote, stamp, and sports collectibles industry held by Expos Unlimited. Located in Long Beach, California, the Long Beach Expo brings together more than 10,000 dealers and collectors worldwide at its three shows held three times per year, hosted by Expos Unlimited, a division of Collectors Universe and a sister company of Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), Certified Coin Exchange (CCE), Collectors Corner, and Coinflation. To learn more about the Long Beach Expo, visit www.longbeachexpo.com.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!