Lithuania: Intriguing silver Proof coin released highlighting the message “there is no Planet B” 

The Bank of Lithuania has released (28th June) new silver Proof coins designed to hit home the environmental message of protecting our planet from further damage caused by climate change, misuse of natural resources and neglect of our natural habitat. The coin itself is the result of the Bank of Lithuania asking the public in June 2019 which subject they would like to see highlighted on a coin. In total, almost 500 people expressed their views with 40 percent of respondents suggesting the topic of a collector coin dedicated to environmental protection. An official launch on the 28th June was undertaken by Raimondas Kuodis, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania. He presented the new coin during the opening ceremony at Lithuania’s Climate Museum in the city of Panevėžys. Many Lithuanians are keenly aware of climate change and erosion of the environment, especially after nearly half a century under Soviet occupation. This was a time when little care or thought was given to the country due to the blatant neglect shown by the central authorities. After the restoration of independence in 1991, Lithuanians were able to regain control of the land and begin to repair the environmental damage caused by careless negligence. Lithuanian climatologist and philosopher Silvestras Dikčius has written:

Climate change is an existential problem of humankind. In order to comprehend it, we have to remove ourselves from our familiar perception of time and pragmatism, it is a perfect conundrum. For the long-term plan, humankind on planet Earth must not fail, the time to change is now.

Moreover, the message of the coin’s topic is this: The planet will perish if humankind does not take responsibility now. Borrowing from the phrase “there is no plan B,” there is essentially no planet B if we fail to improve or change our destructive habits.

The coins with their irregular shape are produced by the Lithuanian Mint at their facilities in Vilnius, on behalf of the Bank of Lithuania. Designed by Egidijus Rapolis, his obverse side features an artistic representation of the planet Earth disappearing as it falls into further peril. From a side view, the Earth is visible and extended with high relief from the surface of the coin. The text LIETUVA €10 and the year of issue 2022 are shown along the edge and below the primary design.

The reverse of the coin is symbolically void of any additional design and includes a simple message in text which reads NĖRA PLANETOS B (“There is no Planet B”).

Denom. Metal Weight Dimensions Quality Mintage Limit 10 euro .925 Silver 23.3 g 45.9 x 47.1 mm Proof 2,750

The coin is specially encapsulated to accommodate its irregular shape and included in a presentation case which is constructed from corrugated, biodegradable cardboard and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!