Lincoln cent records shattered with $7.7 million Stewart Blay Collection at GreatCollections

1958 Lincoln Cent Realizes $1.136 Million

(Irvine, California) January 30, 2023 — The finest collection of Lincoln cents has been auctioned for $7,731,811 by GreatCollections, setting all-time world records, including the first Lincoln cent to break the million-dollar mark. 13 other Lincoln cents realized over $100,000 each.

The Stewart Blay Collection, also known as “Red Copper,” was meticulously formed over the past 50 years and included the finest examples of Lincoln cents from 1909 to 1958, with all of the rare Doubled Die varieties. Doubled Dies became famous after the 1955 issue and occur when the coin die is struck twice, resulting in all coins minted with that die appearing double-struck.

The 1958 Doubled Die, the finest of only three known, realized $1.136 million, and is the first Lincoln cent to sell at auction for over $1 million (and first non-gold 20th-century coin also to realize seven figures). It was graded and authenticated by Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and approved by Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC). The winning bidder is an advanced collector who needed this coin to complete his collection. 117 bids were entered by 18 different bidders.

Another rare Doubled Die variety is the 1969-S, minted in San Francisco. About 50 coins have been discovered to date, with the Blay example being the finest known by a wide margin. Graded PCGS MS-66 RD with CAC approval, the rarity realized $601,875, after 199 bids were placed.

Regular Lincoln cents also sold for record amounts. The finest 1919, the sole example of the whole series to be graded PCGS MS-69 RD CAC, realized $421,875, while the famous 1909-S VDB Lincoln, tied with about a dozen others a the same grade of PCGS MS-67 RD, realized $345,375, more than double the previous auction record set by another firm. The finest known 1911 realized $120,937.

Blay, a sculptor from New York, was attracted to Lincoln cents at eight years old. He spent decades traveling the country, visiting coin shops and shows on his quest for the very best, while also sharing his knowledge with fellow collectors and dealers. He consigned his core collection to GreatCollections several months ago and had expected to see the sales results before he unexpectedly passed away in late November, aged 71.

Ian Russell, president and co-founder of GreatCollections said, “Stewart spent his life procuring the absolute best-of-the-best Lincoln cents, and they were very well received by the market. Most of these coins were being auctioned for the very first time. It might be another generation before they appear on the market again.”

The 1955 Doubled Die, perhaps the most famous of all varieties of U.S. coins, realized $287,156, more than double the previous price record of $124,875, also set by GreatCollections in 2020.

“It was one of our greatest honors to be entrusted with these coins, and I’m sure Stewart is very pleased with the results. Special thanks to all of the bidders that turned this special event into a record-breaking auction that will be remembered for decades to come,” continued Russell.

Highlights from the Stewart Blay Collection of Lincoln Cents PCGS Price Guide Sold by GreatCollections 1909-S Lincoln Cent V.D.B. PCGS MS-67 RD CAC OGH $175,000 $345,375 1911 Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-68 RD CAC $65,000 $120,938 1911-S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-66+ RD CAC $22,500 $45,000 1912 Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-67+ RD CAC $20,000 $42,469 1914-D Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-66 RD CAC OGH $53,500 $109,688 1916-S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-65 RD CAC OGH $6,000 $12,938 1917 Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-68 RD CAC $35,000 $78,075 1918-D Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-66+ RD CAC $31,500 $53,859 1918-S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-65+ RD CAC $18,500 $32,635 1919 Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-69 RD CAC OGH Unpriced $421,875 1919-S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-65 RD CAC OGH $5,500 $9,956 1920-S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-65 RD CAC OGH $16,000 $29,935 1921 Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-68 RD CAC OGH $32,500 $59,625 1921-S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-65 RD CAC OGH $11,500 $21,038 1922 No D Lincoln Cent Strong Reverse PCGS MS-64 RD CAC OGH Unpriced $253,125 1922-D Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-66+ RD CAC $22,500 $49,331 1923 Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-68 RD CAC OGH (Toned) $25,000 $65,531 1924 Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-67+ RD CAC $18,500 $53,719 1924-S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-65 RD CAC OGH $30,000 $51,760 1925 Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-67+ RD CAC $6,000 $15,173 1925-S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-65 RD CAC OGH $25,000 $91,125 1926 Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-67+ RD CAC (Toned) $2,500 $15,173 1927-D Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-65+ RD CAC $4,500 $11,250 1927-S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-65+ RD CAC $34,000 $52,875 1928-D Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-66+ RD CAC $25,000 $61,313 1928-S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-66 RD CAC OGH $35,000 $74,813 1930-S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-67 RD CAC OGH $13,500 $25,875 1931-D Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-66 RD CAC $3,750 $9,450 1933 Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-67+ RD CAC $5,000 $29,250 1940-S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-67+ RD CAC $500 $4,472 1943-S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-68+ CAC $25,500 $46,125 1945 Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-67 RD CAC $260 $3,148 1955 Lincoln Cent Doubled Die Obverse PCGS MS-65+ RD CAC $125,000 $287,156 1955 Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-67+ RD CAC $1,750 $9,056 1958 Lincoln Cent Doubled Die Obverse PCGS MS-65 RD CAC Unpriced $1,136,250 1969-S Lincoln Cent Doubled Die Obverse PCGS MS-66 RD CAC Unpriced $601,875 1970-S Lincoln Cent Large Date. Doubled Die Obverse PCGS MS-66 RD CAC $24,500 $42,750 1972 Lincoln Cent Doubled Die Obverse PCGS MS-67+ RD CAC $9,000 $17,438 1974-S Lincoln Cent Struck in Aluminum PCGS Proof-68 CAMEO Unpriced $199,687

The full prices realized of all 286 Lincoln cents from the Stewart Blay Collection can be viewed at www.greatcollections.com/blay in the GreatCollections auction archive.

Blay also consigned his collection of Canadian cents, which are currently being auctioned by GreatCollections over two weeks in February. The collection includes very rare King George V specimen issues.

About GreatCollections

GreatCollections, the official auction house of the American Numismatic Association, specializes in auctioning certified coins and banknotes, handling transactions from start to finish. Since its founding in 2010, GreatCollections has successfully auctioned over one million certified coins, making it one of the leading certified coin companies in the United States, with annual sales in 2022 exceeding $270 million. Ian Russell, owner/president of GreatCollections, is a member of the prestigious Professional Numismatists Guild and a member of the National Auctioneers Association. For more information about GreatCollections, visit www.greatcollections.com or call 800-442-6467.

Press release courtesy of GreatCollections

❑

