Liberty Seated, Barber, Mercury, and Roosevelt dime photographs sought for new Cherrypickers’ Guide

(Pelham, Alabama) — Whitman Publishing will release the newest volume of the Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties of United States Coins at the August 2020 World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh. The book’s editors are now seeking photographs of certain die varieties of United States dimes, 1837 to date. Collectors and dealers who seek to assist may email *protected email* .

“Cherrypicking” in the coin-collecting hobby means to examine a coin that appears normal at first glance, looking for unusual characteristics—like doubled and tripled dies, overdates, and repunched mintmarks—that reveal it to be rare and valuable. In the Cherrypickers’ Guide, close-up photographs and text descriptions instruct the reader in what to look for. The book includes rarity ratings, market analysis, and retail values.

Edits and updates for the new volume are being coordinated by Cherrypickers’ Guide coauthor Bill Fivaz and professional numismatist Larry Briggs.

“Within the 10-cent denomination, we’re down to a small number of varieties we still need good images for,” Fivaz said. “Photo contributors will be listed in the book’s acknowledgments, with our thanks.”

Collectors and dealers who have clear, high-resolution photographs to share—or coins that can be photographed—may contact the Cherrypickers’ Guide team by email at *protected email* , for a list of specific needs.

Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties of United States Coins, sixth edition, volume II.

By Bill Fivaz and J.T. Stanton; forewords by Kenneth Bressett and Q. David Bowers; edited by Larry Briggs.

Publication date: August 2020. Retail price, page count, and other details to be announced.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!