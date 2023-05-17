Legend’s official Central States coin auction, Regency Auction 59, shatters records in Schaumburg

Early type, twentieth-century series see very strong bidding from collectors, market outlook is robust

(Red Bank, NJ) — Legend Rare Coin Auctions held an official auction for the newly revamped, updated, and upgraded Central States Numismatic Society’s 84th Anniversary Convention. Featuring great coins from the B.S.T., George Schwenk, Boylston, and J.B.N. Collections, as well as other consignments, there was something for collectors of all areas of American numismatics, from colonial times to modern issues.

The first to cross the block was an amazing assemblage of type coins from the B.S.T. Collection. The collector worked very closely with LRCA’s sister firm, Legend Numismatics, putting together a marvelous group of high-grade Mint State coins from the 1790s to the 1930s. The quality and eye appeal were very important to the collector, and the results rewarded his efforts, as seen by very competitive bidding on each lot. Bidders were not only active online, but harkening back to pre-COVID days, there was a sizable crowd in the auction room bidding as well.

Here are just a handful of the exceptional prices realized:

1C 1795 PCGS MS-65BN — $61,687.50

H10C 1800 PCGS MS-65+ — $58,750

10C 1807 PCGS MS-65 — $58,750

10C 1893 PCGS MS-67+ — $15,275

50C 1837 RE PCGS MS-65+ — $25,850

$1 1854 PCGS MS-65 — $91,062

$2.5 1837 PCGS MS-65 — $88,125

Following the B.S.T. Collection, the sale followed a normal order, with the George Schwenk Collection offering many highlights, including the #4 all-time Complete Standing Liberty Quarter Set with Varieties on the PCGS Set Registry. These coins, mostly in very collector-friendly grades and price points, were highly contested as a new group of collectors sought to add these wonderful pieces to their collections.

The auction also featured Part V of the extensive Boylston Collection of Liberty Seated half dollars. This series has many challenging issues, especially in higher grades and, when available, collectors take notice, and the bidding reflected that.

There were not many lots between the end of Boylston and the start of the JBN Set of Walking Liberty half dollars. This is one of the most magnificent “long short sets” we can imagine ever being assembled. Put together by a dedicated collector, the set began with the 1933-S and continued through to the end of the series. Each coin was among the highest graded, and many MS-68 pieces were included. Many coins came from some of the most famous sets assembled earlier. Needless to say, the collector sought only the best he could, and each coin was hand selected for eye appeal, quality, and strike. Again, patience, dedication, and not just “hole filling” really paid dividends! The prices were simply amazing, with many world-record prices now established.

Here are a few highlights:

50C 1935-S PCGS MS-67 — $67,562

50C 1936-S PCGS MS-67 — $35,250

50C 1937-S PCGS MS-67 — $11,750

50C 1941-S PCGS MS-67 — $58,750

50C 1942-S PCGS MS-67 — $70,500

50C 1943-S PCGS MS-67 — $16,450

Additional coins brought very strong prices, if not outright shattering the previous records. Here are some more highlights:

5C 1893 PCGS PR-68CAM — $23,500

10C 1939-D PCGS MS-68+FB — $6,618

$1 1881-S PCGS MS-67+ — $12,337

$1 1885-O PCGS MS-65+ — $4,700

$1 1900 PCGS MS-67+ — 19,975

$1 1928 PCGS MS-66+ — $129,250

$5 1800 PCGS MS-61 — $24,675

$10 1910-D PCGS MS-65+ — $14,100

$20 1924 PCGS MS-66+ — $7,050

25C ISABELLA PCGS MS-67 — $11,750

$3 J-337 1873 PCGS PR-64RB — $17,037

“We want to thank Larry Shepherd and the entire CSNS team for their extraordinary efforts to remake the Central States show,” said Jessica Berkman, president of Legend Auctions. “They are a great partner, and their hard work has brought the CSNS show to its former glory, a cannot-miss event, in line with the winter FUN (Florida United Numismatists) and summer ANA (American Numismatic Association) shows. We are proud to continue our relationship with Central States as an official auctioneer for the event. Their efforts led directly to the huge turnout of collectors and dealers alike during lot viewing and the attendance during the auction.”

“If you build it, they will come,” said Laura Sperber, founder of LRCA. “Larry and his team built a great show, and the collectors came out in force. There is no question that collectors are seeking great coins to buy, and the demand is clearly as strong as ever. Our team built a great sale with incredible coins, and I knew the quality coins in the sale would do well. I am still stunned days after at just how many brought ‘beyond moon money.’“

Ms. Sperber continued, “If collectors thought a recession was coming, you sure would not know it by their aggressive bidding.”

