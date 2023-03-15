Legend Rare Coin Auctions will sell the B.S.T. Collection of U.S. Type Coins in Regency Auction 58

Seven-figure Type Collection, built with the exclusive help of Legend Numismatics, will headline Legend’s Central States Auction

(Red Bank, NJ — March 14, 2023) Legend Rare Coin Auctions announces the consignment of a major collection of American type coins that will be sold in their 58th Regency Auction: The B.S.T. Collection (Blood, Sweat, & Tears). It was assembled over the course of many years with the guidance and expertise of Laura Sperber and Legend Numismatics and features a great selection of copper, silver, nickel, and gold coins from the 1790s to the mid-20th century. The collection’s estimated value goes well into the seven figures, with a great selection of Choice and Gem Mint State early copper and silver type coins, as well as Superb quality mid- to late 19th-century and 20th-century types

Virtually every coin in the B.S.T. Collection is a highlight, but the following selections stand out:

1C 1798 S-181, Second Hair Style. PCGS MS-65 RB CAC. Ex Dan Holmes Collection

10C 1807 PCGS MS-65 CAC

10C 1893 PCGS MS-67+ CAC

25C 1839 No Drapery. PCGS MS-65 CAC Ex Pogue

$1 1795 B-5, BB-27. 3 Leaves. PCGS MS-64+ CAC Ex Pogue

$1 1802 Narrow Date. PCGS MS-65 CAC

$1 1854 PCGS MS-65 CAC

$2.50 1837 PCGS MS-65 CAC Ex Pogue

“We are extremely honored to offer The B.T.S. Collection of U.S. Type Coins in our official Central States Regency Auction!” said Jessica Berkman, president of Legend Rare Coin Auctions. “We have not had a selection of early American type coins like this since our October 2020 Regency Auction, which featured the famed Bruce Morelan Collection. The market today is stronger than it was two and a half years ago, and the demand for Gem grade type coins is insatiable! We know this collection, featured in one of the premier auction venues of the numismatic calendar, will attract very strong attention from the collector community.”

“The collection’s name is derived from the name of the classic American band, Blood, Sweat, & Tears, that combined jazz and rock,” explained Laura Sperber, founder of Legend Rare Coin Auctions and Legend Numismatics, “taking inspiration from their wide range of musical styles, the collector felt a type set would be a great numismatic pursuit. The collector also likes to say ‘he put his blood, sweat, and tears’ into building his world-class collection!”

“The collector had a particular standard that he instructed us to use as we sought coins from dealer contacts and out of auctions,” continued Ms. Sperber. “While his standard is hard to put into words, you can see when you look at the coins, it all comes back around to high quality, originality, and eye appeal.” Highlights of the collection will be on display at table 643 at the March 2023 Whitman Baltimore Expo, as well as during full lot viewing opportunities at the upcoming PCGS Members Only Show March 28-29, and the Central States Numismatic Society Convention, April 25-27. Lot viewing will also be available by appointment in the Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ New Jersey offices.

Press release courtesy of Legend Rare Coin Auctions

