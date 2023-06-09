Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Legend Rare Coin Auctions named as the Official Auctioneer for the newly minted International Money Expo

By Leave a Comment

This rainbow-dappled 1837 Capped Bust quarter is one of many highlights from the Perfection Collection, to be sold at Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency Auction 61 at the International Money Expo in October 2023. Courtesy of PCGS TrueView. Hover to zoom.

(Red Bank, New Jersey)Legend Rare Coin Auctions is proud to announce that they have been chosen to be the official auction for the newly created International Money Expo (IMEX), being held in Nashville, Tennessee. Taking place October 26-29 at the Music City Convention Center, this new numismatic convention, started by Col. Steven Ellsworth and Gary Adkins, promises to be a wonderful new event on the coin show circuit. Regency Auction 61 will be billed as the official sale, and the firm will conduct full lot viewing of the sale at the show. Per the terms of the agreement with IMEX, the auction itself will be conducted the following week, Thursday, November 2, 2023, in the firm’s Red Bank, New Jersey, offices.

“While our auctions have long been associated with the PCGS Members Only Shows, we have expanded into more traditional numismatic conventions as well, serving since 2020 as an official auctioneer of the Central States Numismatic Convention,” said Jessica Berkman, president of Legend Rare Coin Auctions. “Our boutique style will complement this really interesting new show. We are excited to be able to offer our services as an auctioneer for what looks to be like a great event!”

“Steve and I are very pleased, proud, and excited to announce that Legend has been selected as the ‘official auctioneer’ for the International Money Exposition 2023 in Nashville,” said Gary Adkins, one of the founders of the new International Money Expo. “We decided early that we prefer to deal with an auctioneer with a reputation for quality and integrity. Having a firm that is willing to work with us, as well as consignors and buyers, to produce a first-class sale was key. We strongly believe a partnership with Legend will let us not only meet but exceed that goal.”

“We already have a great anchor collection to offer at this event,” said Laura Sperber, founder of Legend Rare Coin Auctions. “‘Mr. Perfection,’ as he is known, has consigned his world-class Capped Bust quarter set. This is an exciting collection, and we are honored to offer it at the International Money Expo!”

The Perfection Collection currently ranks as the #3 Set of Capped Bust Quarters, Basic Set, 1815-1838 on the PCGS Set Registry and consists of the following amazing coins:

  • 1815 PCGS MS-65+
  • 1818/5 PCGS MS-66
  • 1819 Small 9. PCGS MS-64
  • 1820 Large 0. PCGS MS-66, Ex Pogue-Allan
  • 1821 PCGS MS-64
  • 1822 PCGS MS-62
  • 1824/2 PCGS AU-55
  • 1825/4/2 B-1. PCGS MS-64, Ex Col. E.H.R. Green/ Eric P. Newman
  • 1828 PCGS MS-64
  • 1831 Small Letters, PCGS MS-65+
  • 1832 PCGS MS-65+
  • 1833 PCGS MS-64
  • 1834 PCGS MS-65
  • 1835 PCGS MS-64+
  • 1836 PCGS MS-64
  • 1837 PCGS MS-67PL
  • 1838 PCGS MS-65+

Legend Rare Coin Auctions is accepting consignments for Regency Auction 61 until September 15. If you have coins to consign, contact Jessica Berkman or Greg Cohen at 732-935-1168 or email .

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Rare Morgan dollars certified by NGC offered in Heritage sale “Rarities of 1796” $15 million display at expanded 2023 Central States Convention Finest set of Saint-Gaudens double eagles at American Numismatic Association Pittsburgh show 1943 quarter struck on steel cent planchet in GreatCollections March auction

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓