Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Kagin’s offering stunning NGC-certified collection of Hart’s Coins of the Golden West

By Leave a Comment

1911 Alaska gold dollar — Parka Head, Hart’s Coins of the Golden West, graded NGC Token MS-66. Images by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.06 Hover to zoom.

Most of the pieces claim the highest NGC grade or are tied for the highest NGC grade.

The finest-certified set of Hart’s Coins of the Golden West — comprising 36 NGC-certified pieces — will be offered by Kagin’s at auction on February 27, 2020. The collection brings together examples of the pieces that M.E. Hart Company of San Francisco had struck as souvenirs, with most carrying a date from 1897 to 1915, though some of the California pieces were given dates as early as 1849.

A complete set includes 12 Alaska pieces, 12 California pieces, and three each of Idaho, Montana, Washington and Oregon — all mountainous western U.S. states that had gold rushes in the late 19th or early 20th century. The pieces typically feature an Indian head, though some have a Minerva head, a figure in a parka or a prospector. They come in groups of three, with their different sizes sometimes denominated as 1/4, 1/2, and ONE.

All the pieces are graded NGC MS-66 or higher, including 23 in NGC MS-67, and five in NGC MS-68. Nearly every piece is either the highest-graded or tied for the highest-graded by NGC.

Collectors can bid on the 36 pieces individually, before they are offered as a complete set starting at 105% of the total of the individual bids. The individual starting prices of all 36 pieces total $27,200.

Kagin’s is also offering another amazing NGC-certified set, one struck in silver: The Henderson-Marchase Collection of Lesher “Referendum Dollars.” Dated 1900 and 1901, they were the brainchild of Colorado entrepreneur Joseph Lesher. To learn more, click here.

Other NGC-certified rarities in sales being held by Kagin’s on February 27 and 28 include:

To learn more about the upcoming Kagin’s auction, click here.

All estimates are provided by the auction house.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

NGC-certified coins realize impressive sums in Heritage Auctions FUN Show sale Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ exclusively Legend Regency Auction event draws strong bidding for special collections assembled by Legend Numismatics The Ultimate Collection of Rattlers and Old Holders: GreatCollections to auction important time capsule of certified coins NGC-certified highlights at Heritage Auctions FUN Show sale

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓