June Long Beach Expo sparked big collectibles sales, drew scores of attendees

Hundreds of collectibles dealers, millions of dollars in collectibles, and historic shipwreck gold attracted big crowns to the Long Beach Expo Collectibles Convention in Southern California

(Long Beach, California) — The Long Beach Expo collectibles show in Southern California recently saw another successful run. The event, a triannual tradition since 1964 drawing thousands of collectors from the West Coast and beyond, posted impressive attendance figures and kept dealers and exhibitors busy during the show’s three-day stint at the Long Beach Convention Center from June 22-24, 2023.

“We had nearly 6,000 attendees walk through our door, in addition to hundreds of dealers, exhibitors, and other event associates at the June Long Beach Expo,” reported Professional Coin Grading President Stephanie Sabin. “Many came to buy, sell, and trade coins and banknotes, but they were also here for sports cards and memorabilia, Funko Pops!, stamps, and many other wonderful collectibles that people love exploring at the Long Beach Expo. It was truly a joy to see all the smiles on so many faces at this show.”

Among the attractions at the June 2023 Long Beach Expo was the “Ship of Gold,” an exhibit showcasing $15 million in coins, ingots, and other artifacts recovered from the 1857 shipwreck of the S.S. Central America. “The exhibit drew many awestruck explorers,” said Professional Coin Grading Service Director of Events Samantha Dark. “It wasn’t just the 1850s gold ingots and coins worth millions of dollars apiece that drew spectators. . . The Gold Rush-era denim pants were a spectacle themselves, and everyone who visited the Ship of Gold exhibit seemed thoroughly astonished by what they saw — pieces of California Gold Rush history drawn from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.”

“We continue seeing strong attendance figures,” remarked Professional Coin Grading Service Long Beach Expo Director of Sales Taryn Warrecker. “But another measure of vitality that we saw grow in particularly strong fashion at this show was the amount of business conducted by our hundreds of vendors.”

“We had so much fun being an exhibitor at the Long Beach Expo!” said Josh Scott of Commodore Coins. “We had some amazing feedback [from customers and people who follow us on social media] who came by and spent a bunch of time enjoying the show!”

“I ended up having a very good show [at the Long Beach Expo], bought a bunch of new inventory including two amazingly toned pennies, and had a ton of fun seeing everyone, and of course, wining and dining!” remarked Charmy Harker, a coin dealer known as “The Penny Lady.”

For more information about the next Long Beach Expo, which will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center September 7-9, 2023, please visit longbeachexpo.com.

About Long Beach Expo

Since 1964, the Long Beach Expo (LBE) has been the leading international trade show in the coin, banknote, stamp, and sports collectibles industry held by Expos Unlimited. Located in Long Beach, California, the Long Beach Expo brings together more than 10,000 dealers and collectors worldwide at its three shows held three times per year, hosted by Expos Unlimited, a division of Collectors Universe and a sister company of Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), Certified Coin Exchange (CCE), Collectors Corner and Coinflation. To learn more about the Long Beach Expo, visit www.longbeachexpo.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

