Join the Holiday Meet and Greet Event at the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store on December 6

You’re invited to join United States Mint Director, the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, for a Holiday Meet & Greet at the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store, 801 9th St NW, Washington DC, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Director Gibson will sign holiday cards and certificates of authenticity.

Both holiday ornaments this year are centered around the 2023 Uncirculated Native American $1 coin honoring Maria Tallchief, America’s first prima ballerina, and companion Native American dancers. The 2023 Mint Holiday ornament features a festive snow globe design, and the Mighty Minters ornament for young collectors is themed “Dancing for Joy” — with Mighty Minters Layla, a peahen, and Eli, a fox, the Mint’s coin-collecting ambassadors — striking balletic poses around the coin.

The Coin Store also features a full array of U.S. Mint gifts for your favorite collector, including the Coin Discovery Set for beginning collectors; Proof Sets, Uncirculated Sets, and Silver Proof Sets; American Eagle gold Proof and silver Proof coins; American Eagle gold and silver Uncirculated coins; American Innovation $1 coin Proof and Reverse Proof sets; presidential and military medals, and bronze duplicates and miniature bronze replicas of Congressionally authorized gold medals. Gift wrapping and boxes will be available for newly purchased products.

