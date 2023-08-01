Join NGC and PMG at the ANA World’s Fair of Money for on-site grading and more!

NGC will also have a grading contest and opportunities for coin consultations at the show in Pittsburgh on August 8-12, 2023.

Join Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) and Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) at the nation’s premier numismatic convention, the ANA World’s Fair of Money, in Pittsburgh, PA, on August 8-12, 2023. NGC representatives will be at booths 1905-1915 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, while PMG representatives will be at booths 1917-1919.

As the official grading services of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), NGC and PMG have many special services and events planned.

Regular Submissions

Throughout the show, company representatives will be accepting regular submissions and answering questions at the NGC and PMG booths. The cut-off time for regular NGC and PMG submissions will be noon on August 12. Please check with table staff for updates, as cut-off times may change depending on submission volumes. Submit at the show and save on shipping!

On-Site Grading

NGC and PMG will offer on-site grading and encapsulation of U.S. coins and U.S. and world paper money from August 8 to 3 p.m. on August 10. Coins and banknotes will be returned by the end of the day on August 11, and must be picked up by the end of the show.

For more information about NGC on-site grading, click here.

For more information about PMG on-site grading, click here.

Free One-On-One Consultations

David Camire, president of Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS) and NGC finalizer, is offering free one-on-one coin evaluations on August 9-10 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the NGC booth.

Camire is an authority on modern minting technology and production, specializing in mint errors and Chinese coins. He has visited many mints, both domestically and internationally, which is not only insightful but useful in his role as NGC Modern World Coin Grader and Finalizer. Co-author of 100 Greatest U.S. Error Coins, his knowledge of the minting process is helpful in distinguishing mint defects from damaged coins and establishing a coin’s authenticity and grade. In 2021 and 2022, Coin World named Camire one of the 100 most influential people in numismatics.

Free consultations are open to collectors only, and evaluations are limited to the times listed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Grading Contest

NGC will hold a free grading contest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 9-11. Participants will have the chance to win NGC grading credits and cash prizes. All participants will also receive a “sample slab” just for taking part! Prizes will be given out on August 12, and there is a maximum of 150 participants.

Contestants must sign up for a time slot in advance. Please email *protected email* with your preferred day and time to reserve your spot! Click here for more information.

Meet Coin Designer Jody Clark

Renowned artist and coin designer Jody Clark will be signing complimentary flyers at the NGC booth from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Clark, an accomplished illustrator and digital sculptor, specializes in creating captivating designs for various applications such as coins, medals, bas-relief sculptures, trading cards, and packaging. After earning a degree in Illustration, Clark gained experience in the packaging industry before joining the Royal Mint as a coin designer, where he worked for nine years. Notably, his most renowned work is the illustrious fifth and final portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II, which has become an enduring symbol on Sterling currency since 2015.

Limited Edition Art Prints

A rare reduced-size example of Victory, a 20th-century New York landmark created by renowned artist Augustus Saint-Gaudens, will be on display at the show at booth 606. As part of the display, complimentary limited-edition prints featuring artwork from NGC signers John Mercanti, Michael Gaudioso, and Miley Frost will be available at the show! Prints will be signed by the acclaimed artists themselves and distributed at the exhibit while supplies last.

