John Brush honored, new team members aboard

The National Coin and Bullion Association honored John Brush during its membership dinner meeting on January 4 during the Florida United Numismatists (FUN) Convention in Orlando, Florida. Brush’s tenure as chair ended after four years of service, but he will continue to serve as the immediate past chair on the board of directors’ executive committee.

“Through the last several years, I’ve realized that NCBA is truly the most important dealer-based organization in the hobby, and I’m honored to have been a part of a team that is leaving this place better than we found it,” Brush said. “I, like many of you, had thought that NCBA just pushes for sales-tax legislation, but it’s really so much more. It assists numismatic businesses of all types with AML plans, taxation questions, PPP funding (I hope I never have to think about the cause of that ever again!), and much, much more.

“I am excited about the many changes coming our way—the new board members who are joining the leadership of this organization, our new chair, Patrick Perez, and the merging of CERT back into the NCBA fold. With these pieces working together, I’m confident that the organization has an even brighter future ahead! I want to thank all of you for allowing me to be a part of leading this organization. Thank you for your support, advice, and—most of all—for your membership.”

Brush is the president and owner of David Lawrence Rare Coins. Along with managing the business and buying and selling coins, Brush also serves as the treasurer of the Professional Numismatists Guild. Brush received the American Numismatic Association 2022 Harry J. Forman Dealer of the Year award. He led a coalition of Virginia coin-business owners to gain the state’s sales-tax exemption on gold, silver, platinum bullion, and legal tender coins.

The NCBA also welcomed aboard Pat Heller (Lansing, Michigan) as our industry issues advisor, Jerry Jordan (Lumberton, Texas) as our marketing consultant for membership and communications, and Jimmy Hayes (Lafayette, Louisiana) returns to the NCBA as general counsel.

Heller stepped down from the board of directors after 20 years of service, 17 of those as treasurer. He will continue to serve the NCBA with his expertise in helping gain more state sales and use tax exemptions on retail sales of coins and precious metals bullion.

By bringing in Jordan, the NCBA gains his decades of expansive professional experience in marketing and media, which we will use to help develop innovative membership recruitment and retention programs, including building the association’s brand and membership on a variety of social media and digital marketing platforms.

With Hayes returning to NCBA, we are also reuniting with the Coalition for Equitable Regulation and Taxation (CERT), which had formerly been a separate entity that functioned as the lobbying arm of the NCBA. NCBA leaders concluded that it would be more practical to have CERT’s only staff, their general counsel/lobbyist (Hayes), as part of NCBA, rather than heading a separate entity. With CERT and NCBA together again, we can better fulfill the mission of both groups—they are in essence one and the same.

Please join us in welcoming Heller, Jordan, and Hayes aboard! Heller may be contacted by calling (517) 351-4720 or via email at *protected email* . Jordan may also be contacted by calling (409) 498-1074 or via email at *protected email* . Hayes may be contacted by calling (202) 262-4821 or emailing *protected email* .

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!