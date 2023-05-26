Japan: New colour and Proof silver coin unveiled to promote EXPO 25 in Osaka

The Japanese Finance Ministry has unveiled issuance plans and the design for their upcoming commemorative coins highlighting the EXPO 25 event that will take place in Osaka, Kansai, in two years. The EXPO 25 Osaka is the third time Japan will have hosted these international events, the two previous being Expo 1970 also in Osaka and Expo 2005 in Aichi. The theme of the EXPO is “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” the 184-day event will open on the 13th April and conclude on the 13th October 2025. The EXPO venue will be located in Yumeshima, an artificial island of 155 hectares located on the waterfront in Osaka and is scheduled to be completed in April 2025. Centred around eight key themes, a variety of thematic projects are planned within the EXPO, each located in its own signature pavilion. To date, 153 countries/territories have confirmed their participation in EXPO 25, and the organisers are expecting more than 28 million visitors during the six-month event. The featured logo is the work of the Osaka-based company TEAM INARI, the concept of which focuses on dancing, jumping, and bouncing, as well as focusing on creativity and natural vitality that supports all human life. The logo and official mascot named Myaku-Myaku, which is described as a shape-shifting monster, share the same design concept.

The coins are produced by the Mint of Japan at their facilities in Osaka on behalf of the Ministry of Japan. The obverse side depicts colour images of both the artist’s conception of the specially built EXPO island of Yumeshima and the unique logo. The text above the primary design denotes the issuing authority as the Bank of Japan, and below is the denomination 千円 (“One Thousand Yen”). The reverse side also features the official EXPO 25 logo and is applied using iridescent colour shining technology. The iridescent appearance is the result of technology and a technique that creates a multi-colour shine on a metal surface by the light refraction interference, which is the result of reflecting off micro-grooves engraved on the surface when viewed from different angles. Above the primary design is the commemorative text ２０２５年日本国際博覧会 (“2025 Japan World Exposition”) with the denomination of 1000 YEN shown in English along the lower left edge and the imperial date of year 5 of the era of Reiwa (regnal name of HIM Emperor Naruhito shown on the lower right edge).

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 1,000 yen .999 Silver 31.1 g 40 mm Proof with applied colour 50,000

Each silver Proof and colour coin will be encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity in Japanese and English text. Japan’s Ministry of Finance plans to issue up to five different coins commemorating Expo 2025 Osaka in three upcoming projects before the opening of the Expo. For additional information, please click here. Information and ordering will commence from August 8, 2023, with dispatch of the actual coins commencing in November.

