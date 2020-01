Today, at 12:00 noon (EDT), the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) held a meeting to review and discuss designs for the upcoming 75th Anniversary of the End of WWII 24-karat gold coins and silver/bronze medals. Below are the various proposed obverse and reverse designs for the 75th Anniversary of the End of WWII 24-karat gold coins and silver/bronze medals. Let us know in the comments which designs you would choose!

Obverse Designs

Reverse Designs



