Italy: New silver Proof and colour coins mark centenary anniversary of Italian Air Force

The Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Italiano (IPZS) have launched new silver Proof and €2 commemorative coins honouring the country’s air force on the occasion of their centenary anniversary of founding. Italy was a pioneer in pre-World War I military aviation, becoming among the first countries to adopt modes of aeronautics as early as 1884 when they operated balloons for reconnaissance based near Rome.

The obverse side of both the five and two-euro coins are designed by graphic artist Valerio De Seta, who utilises the official logo created for the air force’s centenary anniversary as a primary motif. The logo depicts a historic vintage propeller plane flying through the numeral “100” as it transitions into a contemporary modern jet fighter during the flight. The design also includes the commemorative years 1923 and 2023. Shown on the silver proof coin, the logo has applied colour, which includes gold, green, white, and red, symbolic of the Italian flag. Above the design is the coins’ denomination of CINQUE with EURO placed in a vertical direction to the left of the logo. Below and along the lower rim is the commemorative text AERONAUTICA MILITARE and to the right of the design are the initials of the designer, VdS. The reverse side features the current crest of the Italian Air Force divided into four quarters. Below is a banner along with the motto Virtute Siderum Tenus (“With valour to the stars”). Placed along the upper rim towards the edge is the bold text REPUBBLICA ITALIANA.

The design on the two-euro coins differs slightly as the primary design is surrounded by 12, five-pointed stars symbolising the European Union. The initials R and I are superimposed and intertwined, representing “REPUBBLICA ITALIANA.” The reverse side is that of the standard euro zone design for the two-euro coins, the numeral ‘2’ superimposed over a map depicting Europe created by artist Luc Luycx.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 2 euro Bi-metallic 8.5 g 25.7 mm Uncirculated 3,000,000 2 euro Bi-metallic 8.5 g 25.7 mm Brilliant Unc. 15,000 2 euro Bi-metallic 8.5 g 25.7 mm Proof 10,000 5 euro .925 Silver 18 g 32 mm Proof with applied colour 5,000

Available from the 21st March, the silver Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The Brilliant Uncirculated €2 coins are enclosed in a coin card, and the Proof examples are encapsulated and presented in a custom case with a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

