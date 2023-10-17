Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Italy: New silver €5 Proof coin marks centenary anniversary of the birth of celebrated author Italo Calvino

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Italiano (IPZS) have released new silver Brilliant Uncirculated coins in salute to one of the country’s most popular 20th-century authors and journalists. At the time of his death in 1985, Italo Calvino (born 1923) was the most translated contemporary Italian writer in the world. His whimsical and imaginative fables made him one of the most important and popular Italian fiction writers whose use of symbolism endeared him to generations of lovers of literature which at times satirised the current dilemmas of contemporary society’s behaviour such as fear, love, jealousy, opposition, and competition.

The obverse side of the coin is designed by Antonio Vecchio, who depicts Italo Calvino not from one specific image or photo but a composition of several similar images. Calvino is shown facing to the right and attired in a jacket and tie with the commemorative years 1923 and 2023 placed to the left of the portrait. The text placed around his portrait reads REPUBBLICA – ITALIANA above, and ITALO CALVINO is placed below. The reverse side depicts a scene from Calvino’s novel Il Barone Rampant (translated to “Baron in the Trees”). Described as a metaphor for independence, it tells the adventures of a boy who climbs up a tree to spend the rest of his life inhabiting an arboreal kingdom. The two protagonists, Cosimo and Violante, are featured in detail in the foreground. The novel was the second volume in the fantasy trilogy entitled Our Ancestors, which also included the titles The Cloven Viscount first published in 1952 and The Nonexistent Knight, published in 1959. To the right is the coins’ denomination of 5 EURO along with the R Mintmark denoting the Rome Mint.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
5 euro

.925 Silver

 18 g 32 mm Brilliant Unc.

9,000

Available from the 6th October, the Brilliant Uncirculated-quality coin is part of the annual nine-coin mint set housed in a blister-type folder that also includes the current set of euro coins, one cent to two euros. For additional information, please click here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Italy: New gold and silver Proof coins remembers Baroque-era architect Luigi Vanvitelli Italy: New gold Proof coin continues “Italian Excellence” series with salute to clothing legend Giorgio Armani Italy: New three-coin gold Proof set remembers the history of the Olympic Games in Italy Italy: New silver and colour coin with concave centre marks start of prestigious Ryder Cup

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓