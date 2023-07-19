Italy: New gold Proof coin continues “Italian Excellence” series with salute to clothing legend Giorgio Armani

The Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Italiano (IPZS) has released its latest gold collector coin, which is part of the “Italian Excellence” collection. Launched in 2019, the series focuses on the great icons that have contributed to the cultural and industrial heritage of Italy by creating international standards in design and production. The fifth coin features the fashion designer Giorgio Armani, a famous stylist and ambassador of Italian fashion in the world who, with the refined minimalism of his creations, changed the history of Prêt-à-Porter or “Ready to Wear.” The house of Giorgio Armani is much more to Italy than just a stylist. Thanks to his fashion, he is a symbol of Italian excellence internationally and has been awarded countless accolades during his career. The highest point was reached in 2021, when the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, awarded the fashion designer the title of Knight of the Grand Cross.

Born in Piacenza on the 11th July 1934, Giorgio was the middle child of Maria Raimondi and father Ugo Armani, an accountant for a transport company. While Armani aspired to follow a career in medicine, he eventually decided to look for a different career path at the age of 21. After a three-year spell in the military, he launched his eventual fashion career first as a window dresser and sales clerk at La Rinascente, a department store in Milan, in 1957. In that same year, he was appointed to showcase the store’s garments, textiles, and home furnishings. In 1964, and with an in-depth knowledge of fabric and design, he was taken on as a designer for the men’s clothing company, Hitman. By 1975, Armani left Hitman and began designing under his own menswear label and, a year later, a womenswear collection. The Italian designer quickly gained a reputation for transforming the wardrobes of professional women in the 1980s by taking them out of floating floral skirts and putting them into chic, deconstructed pantsuits in elegant colours which emphasised shapely figures.

By the end of the 1990s, Armani became a worldwide brand with over 200 stores around the globe, selling his other fashion lines such as Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, Armani Jeans, and Armani Exchange A/X, which generated annual sales of more than $2 billion. Ultimately, the Armani brand continued to expand by adding cosmetic ranges, home goods, and even book publishing. Armani collaborated with Reebok on a new sportswear line, and finally, in 2005, Armani debuted his first haute couture line, Armani Prive, which was well-received by both the industry and dedicated loyal clients. The Armani brand is one of the strongest fashion and luxury brands in the world. With a combined value of $3.1 billion, the house of Giorgio Armani is one of the most highly valued fashion companies in the world.

The gold Proof coins are designed by Annalisa Masini, who depicts the central elevation of the Palazzo Orsini in Milan. Above the palace is the instantly recognisable GIORGIO ARMANI logo along with the text PALAZZO ORSINI in lowercase lettering placed below. Around the primary design and along the upper and lower rim is the inscription REPUBBLICA ITALIANA. The reverse side highlights one particular product of the House of Arani, which is the appearance of textiles as a backdrop. Above and along the upper edge is the coins’ denomination CINQUANTA EURO with the year of issue 2023 and the mintmark R signifying the Mint of Rome. Centred is the stylised Armani logo GIORGIO ARMANI superimposed over the textile pattern.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 50 euro .900 Gold 31.1 g 28 mm Proof 500

Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a coin folder with side magnetic closure. For additional information, please click here.

