Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Italy: New gold and silver Proof coins remembers Baroque-era architect Luigi Vanvitelli

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Italiano (IPZS) has launched new gold and silver Proof coins in tribute to one of Italy’s most celebrated architects of the Baroque era on the 250th anniversary of his death. Luigi Vanvitelli (1700–1773) was born in Naples as the son of Caspar van Wittel, a Dutch painter known to use the name “Vanvitelli,” and an Italian woman, Anna Lorenzani. 

Both the gold and silver Proof-quality coins were designed by Uliana Pernazza. 

Five euro — silver: The obverse side is dominated by a portrait of Luigi Vanvitelli with an architect’s compass in his left hand and is inspired by a painting from an unknown artist which is currently displayed at the Accademia di San Luca. In the background is a detail of the distinctive flooring design from the upper hallway of the Royal Palace of Caserta. Along the left and right edges around Vanvitelli’s image are the inscriptions REPUBBLICA and ITALIA, with the name of the designer U. PERNAZZA seen just below the left side of Vanvitelli’s likeness. Shown on the reverse side is detail of the edifice of the Royal Palace of Caserta, which also reproduces the central façade of the palace’s central entrance. On the right is the detail from the design of the famed Staircase of Honour of the Royal Palace. Above the primary design is the coin’s denomination of 5 EURO, and below, a facsimile of the signature of Luigi Vanvitelli with the addition of a shell. This motif is a recurring decorative element in his architecture. On the right are the commemorative years 1773 • 2023, representing Vanvitelli’s death and the coin’s year of issue, respectively. Below the years is the mintmark letter R representing the Mint of Rome. 

20 euro — gold: The obverse side is dominated by a portrait of Luigi Vanvitelli with an architect’s compass in his left hand and is inspired by a painting by an unknown artist, which is currently displayed at the Accademia di San Luca. In the background is a shell motif, a recurring decorative element in Vanvitelli’s architecture. Along the left and right edges around Vanvitelli’s image are the inscriptions REPUBBLICA and ITALIA, with the name of the designer U. PERNAZZA seen just below the left side of Vanvitelli’s likeness. The reverse side features a rendition of the statue known as Amorino, which is part of the Venus and Adonis sculpture in the Park of the Royal Palace of Caserta. In the background is a detailed image of the front edifice of the Royal Palace seen from the top of the park drive. To the left and above, along the edge of the primary design, is the inscription LUIGI and VANVITELLI. To the right side of the park’s drive is the denomination of 20 EURO and, on the left, is the mintmark letter R which represents the Mint of Rome. Below the design are the commemorative years 1773 • 2023, representing Vanvitelli’s death and the coin’s year of issue, respectively.

Denom. 

Metal 

 Weight  Dimensions  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
5 euro

.925 Silver

 18 g 32 mm Proof

6,000
20 euro

.900 Gold

 6.45 g 21 mm Proof

1,500

Available from the 21st February, both coins are encapsulated and presented in an IPZS-branded custom case accompanied with a certificate of authenticity. For further information, please click here for the five-euro coin or here for the 20-euro coin.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Vatican City: First new €200 gold coin released launching three-year series entitled “Towards the Holy Year 2025”  Italy: New commemorative coins salute designated Italian culture capitals of Bergamo and Brescia  Italy: New gold and silver coins mark 700th anniversary of the death of Dante and Purgatory Italy: Gold and silver Proof coins released in “Genius of Italian Art” series features Antonio Canova

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓