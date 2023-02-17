Italy: New commemorative coins salute designated Italian culture capitals of Bergamo and Brescia 

The Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Italiano (IPZS) has launched new copper coins which mark the two cities of Italian capitals of culture. Devised in 2015, the programme, which is organised by the Italian Ministry of Culture, seeks to highlight specific regions and historic cities for the year in terms of tourism, events, and performing arts. The project was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

Designed by IPZS artisan Uliana Pernazza, the obverse side depicts, on the top row, noted and familiar historic buildings of the city of Bergamo, such as the Torre del Galgario, the Baptistery of the Cathedral, Porta San Giacomo, and the Palazzo della Ragione. In the centre row, depicted are historic buildings of the city of Brescia, such as the castle known as the Falcone of Italy, the Palazzo della Loggia, and the Capitolium. Featured on the lower row are two decorative motifs inspired by a floor mosaic of the Domus dell’Ortaglia of the ancient settlement of Brixia, an archaeological area which preserves the most remote traces of ancient Brescian culture that includes detail from the Palazzo della Ragione. Below this detail is the name of the coins’ designer U. PERNAZZA. Shown above and below the primary design along edges is the inscription REPUBBLICA and ITALIANA. The reverse side highlights the detail of the Winged Victory bronze statue, which is a symbol of the city of Brescia. Above and to the right of the head of Mercury is an element of decorative mosaic taken from a floor in the Domus dell’Ortaglia palace. Shown further right are two geese and a floral motif inspired by the Palazzo della Ragione, and in the centre is a detail of the Northern Prothyrum of the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Bergamo. Above the primary design are the words BERGAMO ◦ BRESCIA, and below is the commemorative inscription CAPITALI ITALIANE DELLA CULTURA 2023. Below the swans are the denomination 5 EURO. To the left of the head of Mercury is the mintmark R, identifying the Mint of Rome.

Denom. Metal Weight Dimensions Quality Mintage Limit 5 euro .999 Copper 15 g 32 mm Brilliant Unc. 4,000

Available from the 20th February, each coin is enclosed in a coin-card format in a folder case with magnetic closure, also serving as the certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

