Israel: New gold and silver Proof coins released in ongoing “Biblical Art” series features the story of Moses and the Rock

The Bank of Israel has released the latest set of gold and silver Proof collector coins which are part of the ongoing series entitled “Biblical Art,” which features some of the most popular stories from the holy book. The latest story, now the 26th year in the series, focuses on “Moses and the Rock,” one of the most famous and enigmatic biblical stories.

The gold and silver Proof coins are designed by Zvika Roitman, whose design on the obverse side depicts Moses standing on the right, holding the staff with which he hit the very rock from which the water gushed out. To the left are three of the people; two of them hold water jugs, while one of the two fills his jug with water from the rock.

The reverse side features the Israeli State Emblem at the top along the edge. The face value is shown numerically and off-centred with the denomination NEW SHEKELS shown in the text to the left of the number, along with the year of issue indicated in Western and Hebrew numerals, 2022 and תשפ״ג. Above the text showing the face value is a traditional water jug tipped with drops of water pouring out. The commemorative inscription MOSES AND THE ROCK (Numbers 20,11) is placed below the primary design along the lower edge with the same inscription placed above in Hebrew and Arabic. The mintmark מ, placed below the denomination, indicates a Proof strike, while a Star of David indicates a Brilliant Uncirculated specimen.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 1 shekel .925 Silver 14.4 g 30 mm Prooflike 1,800 2 shekalim .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.7 mm Proof 2,800 1 shekel .999 Gold 1.24 g 13.9 mm Proof 5,000 10 shekalim .917 Gold 16.96 g 30 mm Proof 555

Each coin is available as a separate item to order. The range of coins is encapsulated and presented in a custom-branded Holyland Mint case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and others issued by the Bank of Israel, please visit the website of the Holyland Mint.

