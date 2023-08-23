Israel: New gold and silver commemorative coins mark 75th anniversary of independence and Abraham Accords

The Bank of Israel has released their annual independence commemorative collection of gold and silver Proof coins. Still, as this year marks the country’s 75th anniversary, the theme is a very special topic — peace in the region. In 2020, the State of Israel signed four historic peace agreements with Arab and North African states Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates. The agreements were brokered by the administration of United States President Donald Trump, who named the agreements “The Abraham Accords,” after the biblical patriarch Abraham, who connects the Abrahamic religions: Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. The Abraham Accords were signed during a celebratory ceremony which took place on the south lawn of the White House on the 25th September 2020. At this time, these historic peace agreements were signed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdul-Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and President Donald Trump.

For the State of Israel, the historic agreements presented endless opportunities, from increased economic activity and expanded trade and export to the strengthening of tourism and strategic cooperation with the Arab states. For the countries that signed the agreements with Israel, there were also many advantages to be gained from the enhanced relationship. Among them are numerous technological and economic benefits. The agreements have also had a positive effect on the relations between Israel and other Arab states and led to the opening of airspace over Arab states for Israeli civilian flights. The Abraham Accords have also been received as a breakthrough for inter-state cooperation, leading the entire region towards a “new Middle East” and bringing hope to Israel, the Arab world and, indeed, the whole world.

The coins are produced by the Holyland Mint at their facilities in Nesher, Haifa, on behalf of the Bank of Israel and are designed by Meir Eshel. The obverse side focuses on a handshake symbolising the historic peace agreements. Across the centre and above both hands are representations of the buildings and across the skyline of familiar landmarks in both Israel and the Arab states. Centred is a palm tree found almost everywhere in the region. Around the edge above the primary design is the commemorative inscription ABRAHAM ACCORDS, shown in English, Hebrew. and Arabic.

The reverse side features at the top of the design the Israeli State Emblem with the inscription INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023 in English and Hebrew, which is placed to the left and right of the emblem along the edge. The coins’ denomination is shown as a numeral centred along with the text NEW SHEKEL in Hebrew, English, and Arabic placed below the numeral. Below the denomination is a pair of stylised shaking hands, and below, the text ISRAEL in English, Hebrew, and Arabic. On the lower left side is the Hebrew letter Mem (“מ”) mintmark denoting a Proof strike or the Star of David denoting Prooflike quality.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 1 shekel .925 Silver 14.4 g 30 mm Prooflike 1,800 2 shekalim .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.7 mm Proof 2,800 10 shekalim .917 Gold 16.96 g 30 mm Proof 555

Each coin is available as a separate item to order during their pre-release sale. The coins are encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity branded by the Holyland Mint. For additional information about these coins and other coins issued by the Bank of Israel, please visit the website of the Holyland Mint.

