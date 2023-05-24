Israel: Latest coin in “Jerusalem of Gold” bullion series features the Jerusalem Theatre

The Bank of Israel has released their latest bullion gold coin in the ongoing and popular series entitled “Jerusalem of Gold.” This is the 13th release since its initial introduction in 2010, and the series highlights historic sites and landmarks in the city of Jerusalem. Featured for 2023 is the Theatre of Jerusalem, located in the heart of the Talbieh neighbourhood of Jerusalem, quite close to the Presidential Mansion. The building has recently been proclaimed a special edifice designated for preservation. The unique architectural structure, which serves as an important cultural centre, came into being in 1958 when the Jerusalem Municipality announced a contest for the architectural design of the theatre building. By 1964, the first cornerstone was laid, and seven years later, the project was complete. Thanks to an initial $9 million donation from the American millionaire Lester Crown he had originally donated for a proposed sports complex, the 970-seat theatre was officially opened in October 1971. Since its inauguration, the Jerusalem Theatre has become the largest centre in Israel for culture and art, where the finest of stage, screen, and visual arts are presented. In addition, the Theatre excels in musical performances. It is home to the Jerusalem Symphonic Orchestra, as well as to leading dance groups, both from Israel and abroad, and independent artists. Each year, nearly a million people come to enjoy hundreds of performances, be it a drama with suspense, comedy with laughter, best-loved classic plays, or modern Israeli stage plays.

The coins are produced by the Holy Land Mint at their facilities in Nesher, Haifa, on behalf of the Bank of Israel and are designed by Meir Eshel. The obverse side depicts in detail the artistic stone and concrete elements seen at the front entrance of the building. Above the building is the face value of 20 NEW SHEKELS shown in Hebrew, English, and Arabic along with the year 2023 in English and Hebrew and the Star of David mintmark. The left border is inscribed with the gold fineness and weight 1 OZ FINE GOLD .9999, while the upper-right border is inscribed with the word JERUSALEM in English, Hebrew, and Arabic. The reverse side, which is common to all coins in the series, depicts a stylised Lion of Megiddo with its accentuated curved tail and is based on an ancient 8th-century BC seal excavated in Megiddo (Armageddon) in the Jordan Valley that belonged to Shema, servant of King Jeroboam II. Above the lion is the Israel state emblem, and below is the text ISRAEL in English, Hebrew, and Arabic.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 20 Shekels .9999 Gold 31.1 g 32 mm Brilliant Unc. 3,600

Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a polished hardwood custom case, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!