Israel: Abraham Accords peace agreements are signed and celebrated with new gold and silver official medals

Israel Coins and Medals Corporation has commissioned commemorative medals in celebration of the historic signing of the Abraham Accords, which are peace agreements signed on the 15th September between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Israel with the Kingdom of Bahrain. Both countries henceforth offer official recognition of the State of Israel and diplomatic relations and friendship between their peoples. In the coming weeks and months, the three countries will open embassies, exchange ambassadors, and also expand on trade, tourism, and an exchange in intellectual and technological property. The leaders all took a moment to express their gratitude to the American president and his representatives for their hard work in what was referred to as a “golden opportunity to seize the moment for a permanent and extended peace.” With multi-state cooperation, the leaders of the three countries are creating a “new Middle East.” The new peace era brings hope for Israel, the Arab world, and the entire world.

Bahrain Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Khalid bin, Ahmed Al Khalifa, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, joined United States President Donald Trump on the East Lawn of the White House to sign the accord. In their shared comments, all three representatives thanked the initiatives of the Trump Administration and the president personally for their great endeavours which resulted in a peace accord for the three countries — which is the first such agreement undertaken by Israel in 27 years. All three representatives promised further peace and security for their peoples and to take hold of the opportunity to ensure the region enjoys the “peace dividend” for generations to come.

The medals, which are designed by Ruben Nutels, are struck in gold and silver, share similar design elements, and are produced in Proof quality.

Israeli / Bahraini Peace: The obverse side depicts the skyline and distinct buildings of Bahrain, and to the left, a stylised image of the Walls of Jerusalem and the Tower of David. Above the primary design is a dove of peace with an olive branch in its beak and to its left is the word PEACE in English, Hebrew, and Arabic. Along the upper border is the inscription ISRAEL – BAHRAIN – PEACE AGREEMENT and the same inscription in Hebrew in the lower border. Also shown is the Holy Land Mint trademark.

The reverse side depicts both the flag of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the left and the Israeli flag shown on the right. Above both is the Israeli State Emblem and beneath is the year each peace accord was signed, 2020. Below the primary design are the inscriptions 1oz. Fine Gold .9999 or 1oz. Fine Silver .999 in English and Hebrew.

Israeli / United Arab Emirates Peace: The obverse side depicts the skyline of the United Emirates and to the left, a stylised image of the Walls of Jerusalem and the Tower of David. Above the primary design is a dove of peace with an olive branch in its beak and to its left is the word PEACE in English, Hebrew, and Arabic. Along the upper border is the inscription ISRAEL – UNITED EMIRATES – PEACE AGREEMENT and the same inscription in Hebrew in the lower border. Also shown is the Holy Land Mint trademark.

The reverse side depicts both the United Emirates flag to the left and the Israeli flag shown on the right. Above both is the Israeli State Emblem and beneath is the year each peace accord was signed, 2020.

Below the primary design are the inscriptions 1oz. Fine Gold .9999 or 1oz. Fine Silver .999 in English and Hebrew.

Medal

.999 Silver

 31.1 g  38.7 mm Proof

999 each
Medal

.9999 Gold

 31.1 g  32 mm Proof

199 each

Each medal is encapsulated and presented in a custom hardwood case, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

For more information about these coins and other coins and medals issued by the Bank of Israel or authorised by the Finance Ministry, please visit the website of the Israel Coins and Medals Corporation.

