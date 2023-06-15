Ireland: New €2 commemorative coin released marking 50th anniversary of European Union membership

The Central Bank of Ireland will release on the 22nd June their third distinct commemorative €2 coin on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Irish membership of the European Union, formerly the European Economic Community. Ireland officially joined the trade entity on the 1st January 1973 as its eighth member, alongside Denmark and the United Kingdom.

The Uncirculated quality coins are produced by the Central Bank of Ireland’s currency centre and mint facilities in Sandyford, Dublin. The obverse side of the coins includes the official logo for Ireland’s 50th anniversary of membership in the European Union, devised in conjunction with the Department of Foreign Affairs. The design shown on the commemorative coin is a combination of the English and Gaelic versions of the official logo. It comprises the letters eu in stylised Gaelic lowercase letters along with the intertwined numerals 50, with the zero including five, 5-pointed stars representing the five decades of EU membership. The word EIRE is shown above the letters EU. Above and below the logo are the anniversary years 1973 and 2023. The reverse side is that of the standard euro-zone design for all circulating two-euro coins, with the numeral 2 superimposed over a map depicting Europe and created by artist Luc Luycx.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 2 euro Bi-metallic 8.5 g 25.7 mm Uncirculated 499,000 2 euro Bi-metallic 8.5 g 25.7 mm Proof 1,000

A total of 499,000 circulation strike commemorative coins will be released on the 22nd June. A Proof strike with a mintage of 1,000 pieces will be included in the 2023 Proof set scheduled for release later in the year. For additional information, please visit the collector coins website of the Central Bank.

