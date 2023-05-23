Coin Update

Inside the Mint: We Hoʻokupu (We Pay Tribute)

Students at the Keaukaha Community School Event learn about the Mint.

The following is an excerpt from an article by Jill Westeyn on the website of the United States Mint

The U.S. Mint traveled to the Aloha State to celebrate the Edith Kanakaʻole quarter during two events in Hilo, Hawaii, on May 5-6, 2023. The Edith Kanakaʻole quarter is the second release in 2023, and the seventh coin overall in the American Women Quarters Program (AWQ). Both events were made possible thanks to the work of our partners: Edith Kanaka’ole Foundation; University of Hawai’i at Hilo; Hawai’i Community College; and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum.

The E Hō Mai Ka ʻIke (“granting the wisdom”) Keaukaha Community School Event, on the grounds of the Edith Kanakaʻole Foundation (Pā Hoaka, Keaukaha, Hilo) held on May 5, was by invitation only. Approximately 120 students participated in various workshops, where they learned about the teachings of “Aunty Edith.”

These teachings included Hei—the skill of creating string figures; the Pala’ie—the loop and ball game; an original hulu and oli (composed by Edith Kanaka’ole), along with the choreograph; original instrumental song by Edith Kanaka’ole; coloring time with three of Edith’s great-granddaughters; virtual trip through Keaukaha to learn about the places referenced in one of Edith’s songs. Additionally, the students learned about the Mint and designed their own versions of Edith Kanakaʻole quarters.

The public event on May 6 was held at the Performing Arts Center and Edith Kanakaʻole Hall, both on the campus of the University of Hawai’i at Hilo.

Speaking to a crowd of nearly 1,100 attendees, U.S. Mint Deputy Director Kristie McNally said:

Recognizing and honoring women on our Nation’s coinage is vital, because our coins tell the American story, reflecting who we are, and what matters to us. As we are gathered here today as a part of the Ho`okupu, or ceremonial gift-giving as a sign of honor and respect, our new quarter is a way for our nation to recognize Edith Kanakaʻole and share her legacy.

To read the rest of the article, please click here.

