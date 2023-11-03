Coin Update

Inside the Mint: Historic change—celebrating prima ballerina Maria Tallchief

Representatives of Maria Tallchief’s family, the Osage Nation, and the Smithsonian with U.S. Treasurer Chief Lynn Malerba, Misty Copeland, and U.S. Mint Program Lead Michele Thompson.

The following is excerpted from an Inside the Mint feature by Robyn Showanes.

The U.S. Mint celebrated the Maria Tallchief quarter during an event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on October 29, 2023. The event was held in partnership with the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum and the Osage Nation. The Maria Tallchief Quarter is the final release in 2023 and the 10th coin overall in the American Women Quarters (AWQ) Program.

The event took place at the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, where approximately 400 guests attended. In honor of Tallchief being America’s first major prima ballerina, attendees enjoyed two ballet performances by the WahZhaZhe Ballet. In addition to the ballet performances, children from the Daposka Ahnkodapi school sang beautiful songs in the Osage language. Special guests in the crowd included U.S. Treasurer Chief Lynn Malerba, famed ballerina Misty Copeland, and actress and star of “Killers of the Flower Moon” Lily Gladstone.

During her remarks, Chief Malerba expressed her respect for Tallchief.

“Today, I honor the strong indigenous woman who comes from a strong indigenous family who has strong indigenous people who are following the path with her.”

To read the rest of the article by Robyn Showanes, please click here.

