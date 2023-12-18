Coin Update

Inside the Mint: Greatest Generation commemorative coin ceremoniously struck at Philadelphia

U.S. Mint Deputy Director Kristie McNally, Chair of the Friends of the National WWII Memorial Jane Droppa, and Superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks Jeff Reinbold pose with Metal Forming Machine Operator Tim Hart.

The following is excerpted from an Inside the Mint article by Sharon McPike

The United States Mint hosted representatives from the Friends of the WWII Memorial to ceremoniously strike coins for the 2024 Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin ProgramPublic Law 117-162 authorizes the U.S. Mint to issue $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half dollar clad coins emblematic of the National World War II Memorial. A ceremony was held at the U.S. Mint at Philadelphia on December 13, 2023, featuring speakers from the Mint, Friends of the World War II Memorial, and the National Park Service. Honored guests included Gold Star families, a World War II veteran, and one of the original Rosie the Riveters.

The gold obverse, designed by Artistic Infusion Program Designer Heidi Wastweet and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Eric Custer, depicts the Wall of Stars at the World War II Memorial with an olive branch. Designed by Artistic Infusion Program Designer Ben Sowards and sculpted by United States Mint Chief Engraver Joe Menna, the gold reverse depicts a folded flag.

The silver obverse, designed by Artistic Infusion Program Designer Beth Zaiken and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill, features an allegorical tableau of figures supporting a globe. Each figure represents a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces during WWII (Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, Army, and Marine Corps) plus a figure representing the critical work of the Merchant Marine. Designed by Artistic Infusion Program Designer Ben Sowards and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon, the silver reverse depicts a view from beneath a baldacchino, a sculptural canopy, inside a victory pavilion in the World War II Memorial featuring four eagles holding a laurel wreath. Inside the wreath is a globe centered on the Pacific Ocean.

The half dollar obverse, designed by Artistic Infusion Program Designer Elana Hagler and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Craig Campbell, features a reimagining of the figure of Liberation on the World War II Victory medal, awarded to all who served in the Armed Forces during the War. Designed by Artistic Infusion Program Designer Matt Swaim and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist John McGraw, the half dollar reverse depicts the World War II Memorial from the point of view of a person walking up a ramp leading to one of the towers.

To read the rest of the article, please click here.

