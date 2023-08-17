Inside the Mint: Bridging coins and collectors at the 2023 World’s Fair of Money

The following is an excerpt from an “Inside the Mint” article by Jill Westeyn

The United States Mint traveled to the iconic “City of Bridges” and participated in the American Numismatic Association (ANA) World’s Fair of Money on August 8-12, 2023, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. The show, in its 132nd year, attracts people from sovereign mints around the world, hundreds of numismatic dealers, and collectors of all ages.

With panoramic views of the Rachel Carson bridge in the background, the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, 40th Director of the United States Mint, participated in the opening ceremony — presenting brief remarks and assisting ANA leadership with the ribbon cutting. On her way to the bourse floor, Director Gibson welcomed attendees and invited them to stop by the Mint booth throughout the week.

Director Gibson is no stranger to the coin collecting community, as this was her third consecutive ANA show. She was in high demand at events throughout the week. In addition to speaking during the opening ceremony, Director Gibson swore in the new officers at the ANA 132nd Anniversary Awards Banquet, spoke at the Liberty Seated Collector’s Club 50th Anniversary Celebration Open House, and gave a presentation to students at the Young Collector’s Corner Program.

Also representing the Mint was Deputy Director Kristie McNally, and Acting Associate Director of Sales and Marketing, Don Bennett. Along with Director Gibson, Kristie and Don met with show attendees daily during “Meet and Greet” events and during each day’s “Director’s Strike Silver Ticket” drawings.

The Mint provided attendees with a unique opportunity: to purchase one of 20 remaining Director’s Strike 2023 Peace silver dollar Uncirculated coins. On July 10, Director Gibson struck 200 of these coins and hand-signed each specially numbered certificate of authenticity accompanying each coin. Scores of collectors visited the Mint’s booth each day to get a ticket and returned each afternoon for the daily drawing. Four tickets were selected each day — all 20 of the remaining 200 coins were sold at the booth.

To read the rest of the article by Jill Westeyn, please click here.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!