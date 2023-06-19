Coin Update

Inside the Mint: A day celebrating Eleanor Roosevelt

The following is an excerpt from an Inside the Mint article by Robyn Showanes

The U.S. Mint celebrated the Eleanor Roosevelt quarter during two events in Hyde Park, New York, on June 8, 2023. The Eleanor Roosevelt quarter is the third release in 2023, and the eighth coin overall in the American Women Quarters (AWQ) Program. Both events were made possible thanks to the work of our partners: The National Park Service (NPS); the National Women’s History Museum (NWHM); and the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum.

The first event, which was open to the public, took place at the Culinary Institute of America in their Ecolab Auditorium. Attendees included many students from local schools, including the Haviland Middle School orchestra and choir, who performed a musical interlude during the program.

Speaking to a crowd of more than 600, United States Mint Chief Counsel John Schorn said:

“At the Mint, we see the work we do as ‘Connecting America through Coins.’ It is our distinct pleasure to connect Americans to Eleanor Roosevelt, who is well known as a leader, reformer, first lady, and author.”

Eleanor Roosevelt’s great-granddaughter, Perrin Roosevelt Ireland, also spoke to the crowd about the importance of the Eleanor Roosevelt quarter.

“As we spend each quarter with her likeness on its face, I hope each of us will take the opportunity to consider what work it is our own duty to carry forward today to ensure that Eleanor’s unified vision for world peace has a chance in our current moment.”

The event continued with a panel discussion featuring Jennifer Herrera (NWHM) as the moderator. Participants included: Perrin Roosevelt Ireland, Roosevelt family representative; Michele Thompson, U.S. Mint program lead for the AWQ Program; and Bill Harris, Director of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum.

To read the rest of the article by Robyn Showanes, please click here.

