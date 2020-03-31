Coin Update

Important note about shipping address changes

By Leave a Comment

NGC, PMG, and CGC will make every effort to accommodate requests to change a return shipping address, but these requests must be made before the shipment leaves our facility.

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), and Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) strive to provide the best possible services to all submitters at all times. During the current challenges brought by coronavirus (COVID-19) we are trying to be particularly accommodating of our collecting community.

Some submitters have asked to change their return shipping address for submissions that have already been received by NGC, PMG, or CGC; for example, having submissions shipped to a home address instead of a business address.

We will make every effort to accommodate these requests. For security purposes, these requests must be made in writing and must be received before a package is shipped from our facility. Shipments cannot be rerouted after they have left our facility.

To contact customer service and, if necessary, update your return shipping address, please email NGC Customer Service at , PMG Customer Service at  or CGC Customer Service at .

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

