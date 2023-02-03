Hungary: New silver Proof coins released to celebrate bicentenary anniversary of the national anthem

The National Bank of Hungary has released new silver Proof and base metal coins marking the bicentenary anniversary of the poem written and which became the basis of Hungary’s national anthem.

The coins are produced by the Mint of Hungary at their facilities in Budapest on behalf of the National Bank. Designed by sculptor Tamás E. Soltra, the obverse side, which is shared on both silver and cupro-nickel strikes, features a half-length portrait of Ferenc Kölcsey, based on a painting by artist Anton Einsle from 1835, as he is shown emerging forward. This representation is a subtle reference to the seclusion in which the Hymn was written in Szatmárcseke. The poet’s surname is carefully hidden in his clothing, while below the illustration is a quill pen referring to Kölcsey’s vocation as a poet. Below the portrait is the inscription Hymnus in the handwritten style of the original manuscript and the year 1823 referring to the year the poem was written.

To the right of the portrait is the denomination 15000 FORINT (silver) or 3000 FORINT (cupro-nickel), and the year of release, 2023, placed to the left half along with the mintmark BP. The reverse side features a panoramic representation of the text of the Hymn and the iconic landscapes of Hungary, with rays projecting in three directions from a triangle in the centre symbolising the Holy Trinity and in reference to the sacred nature of the poem. In a circular legend around the triangle is the inscription NYÚJTS FELÉJE VÉDŐ KART HA KÜZD ELLENSÉGGEL (“Stretch toward him a protective lever if fighting enemies”). The panorama shows Kölcsey’s tomb in Szatmárcseke in the centre at the bottom, surrounded by images of the landscapes of Hungary, with Tihany, the Lake Balaton, Szigliget, Esztergom, the Danube Bend, Eger, and Tokaj in focus. The initials SET of sculptor and medallist Tamás E. Soltra is hidden in the depiction of Tokaj.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 3,000 forint Cupro-nickel 30.8 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc. 6,000 15,000 forint .925 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof 5,000

Both the silver Proof and Brilliant Uncirculated base metal coins are encapsulated and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here for the Brilliant Uncirculated coins or here for the silver Proof coin.

Collectors in Hungary or visiting can purchase the coins from the 23rd January at the Hungarian Mint’s retail shop located at 7 Báthory Street, Budapest, distr. V.

