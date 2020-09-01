Hungary: Ingot-shaped silver Proof coins issued featuring Kiskunság National Park

The Hungarian National Bank will issue (2nd September) new silver Proof ingot-shaped coins which feature a motif highlighting the Kiskunság National Park (KNP) located in Danube–Tisza Bács-Kiskun county. The issue of these coins, which are part of an ongoing series launched in 2010, also coincides with the 45th anniversary of the founding of Hungary’s second national reserve.

Established in 1975, Kiskunság National Park became Hungary’s second national park in the country. In international recognition of its outstanding natural values, two-thirds of the area of ​​the KNP was declared a Biosphere Reserve in 1979 by the UNESCO Man and Biosphere (HAC) Program. Situated between the Danube and the Tisza, this very diverse site covers an area of ​​50,523 hectares. The aim of the development of the Kiskunság National Park is to preserve the characteristic image of the Danube-Tisza area, the natural richness ​​of the landscape, geological formations and waters, to research these assets ​​scientifically, and to present them for educational and dissemination purposes.

The multitude of diverse habitats characterises the lowland landscape of the Danube-Tisza area. Along the Tisza, backwaters, floodplain forests, former cubes, and promontories, open up to sandy grasslands of wind-blown sand dunes in Homokhátság, juniper summer forests, waterlogged grasslands of Turjándikék, pedunculate and oak forest steppes, and some of the world’s purest saline lakes. The climate of Kiskunság is characterised by warm summers and less precipitation than the national average. These macroclimatic characteristics are even amplified by sandy soils, requiring different survival strategies from sandy grassland organisms.

Of particular interest to nature lovers and within the protected areas, there are now numerous tourist trails, study trails, and lookouts, all contributing to a unique experience of the Kiskunság for visitors. As part of the visitor experience, the park offers the opportunity to get acquainted with the natural heritage and cultural history of the region. The park also includes a main visitors’ centre of the Kiskunság National Park, which is known as the “House of Nature,” and is situated in adjacent Kecskemét.

The coins are produced by the Mint of Hungary at their facilities in Budapest and are designed by the applied artist, Gábor Kereszthury. The obverse side depicts one of the species of wildlife, an eating scooper, standing in the water against a backdrop of sand dunes and shallow waters. Above the primary design is the text MAGYARORSZÁG (“Hungary”) and just below is the denomination 10000 or 2000 FORINT. In the lower-right corner is the Mint of Hungary’s mintmark BP and the mint year 2020. In the lower-left corner and in a vertical direction is the word GULIPÁN (“scooper”).

The reverse side includes a beautiful depiction of a typical natural landscape in the national park, with shifting sand dunes rippled from the edge in the Fülöpháza Sand Dunes, complemented by scattered trees and bushes. The Fülöpháza Sand Dunes consist of only 2,000 hectares and helps preserve the old features of the Homokhátság. Above the primary design, is the inscription KISKUNSÁGI NEMZETI PARK (“Kiskunság National Park”). Towards the lower-left corner is the additional text FÜLÖPHÁZI BUCKAVIDÉK (“Fülöpháza Sand Dunes”), which refers to the territory. On the lower right, is the mark of the applied artist Gábor Kereszthury, who designed the coins.

Denom. Metal Weight Dimensions Quality Maximum Mintage 2,000 forint Cupro-nickel 27 g 39.6 by 26.4 mm Brilliant Unc. 5,000 10,000 forint .925 Silver 31.4 g 39.6 by 26.4 mm Proof 5,000

The ingot-shaped coins are encapsulated to accommodate their rectangular shape and are accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. A presentation case is available separately. For additional information about these coins and others issued by the Hungarian National Bank, please visit the website of the Mint of Hungary.

Those in Budapest can visit the mint’s own retail location at 7 Báthory Street, Budapest, distr. V.

