How to safely receive packages during a pandemic

With many a coin show or auction postponing or canceling in-person venues in lieu of recent social distancing recommendations, many collectors and dealers are now turning to the Internet to continue their trade via delivery services. However, just because one is maintaining proper social distancing at home, it is important to remember that the packages you receive at your doorstep pass through many hands before they reach their final destination. So, how does one go about safely receiving their packages at home? A recent article on the Huffington Post by Maija Kappler details five important points to consider when receiving packages at your door — be they coins, precious metals, food, or other supplies that you purchased online:

Request a Contact-Free Delivery Method, If Possible

Depending on the delivery service you are using, you may be able to request a contact-free delivery. This not only protects you but the person delivering your product. Just ask them to leave your package at the door and either knock or notify you by other means. Finally, don’t pick up your package until the delivery person or concierge has left.

Open Your Package Outside

While coronavirus doesn’t last as long on cardboard as it does plastic or steel, it might be a good idea to open your package outside to minimize the number of surfaces that it comes into contact with. Additional suggestions are to use disposable gloves to open the package, putting the cardboard remains in an outdoor recycling bin and then wiping down the inside contents with disinfectant before bringing them in. Clorox wipes are a good choice, and any alcohol solution with over 70% alcohol will get the job done too.

Dispose of Your Package as Quickly as Possible.

The packaging itself is what has come into contact with the most number of human hands and surfaces. Therefore, it only makes sense to minimize how much contact you have with it. If you do decide to bring it inside, make sure to sanitize any surfaces the package has touched in addition to disposing of it in a short time.

Thank your Concierge or Delivery Driver

Chances are, your community’s concierge or delivery driver is coming into contact with many people to deliver products to you and others around you. As such, they are taking a tremendous risk and deserve our thanks. If possible, provide them with a bit of hand sanitizer for their efforts to help protect them as well.

Wash Your Hands!

This goes without saying, but whatever method you employ to reduce your risk of transmission, you should wash your hands both before and after handling any delivered products for at least 20 seconds. Washing your hands is one of the most effective methods for preventing coronavirus infection.

To read the entire article by Maija Kappler, please click here.

As always, stay safe, and don’t let current events interfere with your love for the hobby!

