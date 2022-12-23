Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

How to identify Type I 1956 Proof coins

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

Knowing the two varieties of 1956 Proof half dollars can lead to some big scores in online auctions.

As Ron Guth writes in PCGS CoinFacts, the U.S. Mint used two different reverses to strike this coin. The Type I reverse was used on Proofs and Circulation strikes. The Type II was used only on Proofs of that year.

Defining the difference is easy; identifying the difference in online photos is trickier.

The Type I reverse features the small eagle with four feathers to the left of the perch; the Type II, features three feathers. The Type II is about 10 times more populous than the Type I of the modest 669,384 mintage.

Here’s an illustration:

You can make another identification by the weakly struck area immediately above the four feathers of Type I. The white circle below is the area of the coin where the variety occurs. The bottom yellow arrow shows the four feathers. The upper-yellow area shows the weakly struck feathers, another key.

Practice identifying the half dollar below, offered by LA Rare Coins. Is it Type I or II?

This sharp photo shows three feathers to the left of the perch with well-struck feathers above. So this is Type I.

I routinely look for Type I in online auctions. I won this coin with a bid of $153.52 on eBay:

When I got the coin in hand, it looked like MS-68, which would retail at $575, as opposed to $130 for Type II. I sent it to PCGS, and the returned grade was graded PR-67, worth $285 as opposed to $85 in Type II:

The real difficulty in identifying the Type I variety is the seller’s photograph. Here’s a good photo of Type I from a recent eBay auction:

Here’s a poor photo of a 1956 Proof half. There’s just no way to tell because the small eagle is awash in glare.

#5 1956 Half Dollar -proof - Picture 2 of 3

Likewise, it is difficult to identify the variety in Proof sets because the seller is focused on the set rather than the specific coin, with the added barrier of plastic wrap, as in this example:

Nevertheless, one of the joys of collecting is knowing numismatics to such an extent that you can cherrypick rarer varieties. The hunt for the elusive Type I keeps me interested as I scan hundreds of coins each week for this column.

Hope you can also score a Type I in your numismatic travels!

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

A complete history and price guide: Gold quarter eagles get the full Dave Bowers treatment Dubious double mint sets: What you should know Behind the Scenes: First Spouse Gold Coins—The First Lady and the Future Chief Engraver Visual puzzles sharpen grading skill

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓