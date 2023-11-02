Honor our nation’s history and provide your input on a “Best of the Mint” collection

The following was sent in an e-mail to the numismatic press

The year 2026 will mark America’s Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the founding of our Nation. The United States Mint will honor this historic occasion with a “Best of the Mint” collection that reflects the rich numismatic history of the United States. For this one-year series, gold coins will feature historic designs that represent the best of America’s coinage as determined by expert recommendation and public input.

Starting Friday, November 3, 2023, we invite all Americans to take a brief survey to rank 21 historic coins, from which the five “Best of the Mint” coins will be selected. Please visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/semiq to take the survey, which will be open through Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The list of 21 historic coins was developed in consultation with a subcommittee of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) and the Curator of the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution after considering artistic merit and historical significance. The coins span the Mint’s history, from its inception in 1792 to our award-winning 2017 American Liberty 24k gold coin.

Feedback from the public survey will be presented to the CCAC and the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts (CFA). With recommendations from those committees, the Secretary of the Treasury will select the final designs for this program.

