Hon. Mike Castle visits NGC as new legacy label is announced

By Leave a Comment

The Honorable Mike Castle and Ronnie Abbazio, NGC project manager.

Known as “The Coinage Congressman,” the former member of the U.S. House of Representatives recently toured NGC’s headquarters in Florida.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) hosted the Honorable Mike Castle as he visited NGC’s headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, to observe NGC’s coin certification operations and learn more about NGC’s latest contributions to numismatics.

Castle was Delaware’s at-large representative in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 2011, after serving two terms as governor. While in Congress, Castle wrote and/or sponsored the bills that created the 50 State Quarters program, the Sacagawea dollar, the Presidential Dollar Series, the American Platinum Eagle, the America the Beautiful Quarters program, and a number of modern commemoratives — becoming known as “The Coinage Congressman.”

It is estimated that 150 million Americans — half of the country’s population at the time — became casual coin collectors because of the 50 State Quarters program. Many would become more serious modern coin collectors, which had a transformative effect on the hobby and propelled modern coin collecting to new heights.

“We are thrilled to have welcomed the Honorable Mike Castle to join us and get a closer look at NGC’s expert grading services and programs,” said Ronnie Abbazio, Project Manager at NGC. “NGC has graded millions of coins from the programs that he steered through Congress.”

NGC first honored Castle in 2016 with the popular “Coinage Congressman” label.

“I had a wonderful time seeing NGC’s headquarters and meeting so many coin experts,” Castle said. “I am grateful to have this opportunity to partner with such a strong leader in the numismatic community.”

Castle’s visit coincides with the launch of a new program that celebrates his lineage to Founding Father Benjamin Franklin. The all-new Benjamin Franklin Legacy Series label features an authentic signature by Mike Castle and a facsimile signature of Benjamin Franklin, Castle’s fifth-great-grandfather.

Castle drafted and sponsored the legislation for several commemorative coin programs, including the 2006 silver dollars that honored his ancestor. The new Benjamin Franklin Legacy Series label will be available soon through select retailers.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

