Historic collections of United States coins and exonumia offered in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2020 Las Vegas Auction

Santa Ana, CA — Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to present several important collections of United States coins and Numismatic Americana in their August 2020 Las Vegas Auction. The sale will be held August 5-7 at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino alongside the PCGS Members Only Show, with additional Internet-only sessions to be hosted on the Stack’s Bowers Galleries website August 10-12.

United States coins first cross the auction block in Session 2 on Thursday, August 6 at 2:00 PM PT, with Rarities Night featuring the ESM and Fairmont Collections. The ESM Collection of Large Cents is among the standout offerings of the sale and combines high grade and extreme rarity. Virtually complete by Guide Book variety, the ESM Collection showcases the finest-known 1793 Strawberry Leaf cent (lot 1006), in addition to many Condition Census examples like the CC#1 1794 S-64 Cent graded PCGS MS-65BN accompanied with a Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC) sticker (lot 1011). Collectors of U.S. gold will be drawn to Liberty and Indian half eagles from the Fairmont Collection, highlighted by PCGS MS-61 examples of the 1909-O (lot 1542) and the 1929 (lot 1559).

Over $1.2 million in territorial and shipwreck gold features such rarities as a PCGS MS-64 1851 Humbert $50 accompanied by a CAC sticker (lot 1320), a PCGS MS-62 1849 Oregon “Beaver” $5 (lot 1326), and two gold ingots from Harris, Marchand, and Co. recovered from the S.S. Central America (lots 1329 and 1330). Other standout treasures from Rarities Night include the finest-known 1883-S Morgan dollar with provenance to the Eliasberg Collection (lot 1230).

Bidding continues the following day with Session 3, beginning at 9:00 AM PT on Friday, August 7. The session opens with a significant offering of Numismatic Americana highlighted by the D. Brent Pogue Numismatic Library. This selection from the Pogue Library numbers more than 100 lots ranging from a bound volume of iconic Chapman sales (lot 2060) to rare references like a presentation copy of A.W. Browning’s work on early quarters (lot 2027).

The Numismatic Americana is followed by an impressive selection of U.S. coins that spans from colonial issues through modern commemoratives. Among these are Indian cents from the BSC Indians Set, highlighted by PCGS MS-66RD examples of the 1873 Open 3 (lot 2331) and the 1909-S (lot 2369). Specialists will be delighted by the Henry Collection of Liberty Seated Half Dimes, offering such rarities as a PCGS MS-65 1842-O (lot 2544) and an 1867 graded PCGS MS-67 (lot 2574), both accompanied by CAC stickers.

Additional U.S. coins and Numismatic Americana will be offered in Internet Only Sessions 4 and 5, hosted on the Stack’s Bowers Galleries website on Monday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 11, both beginning at 9:00 AM PT. Included in Session 4 are counterstamped coins from the Steve Tompkins Collection of Exonumia, Part I, offering a wide array of desirable stamps and rare host coins like the 1838 Reeded Edge half dollar stamped I.POST (lot 4271).

Lot viewing for the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2020 auction will be available, by appointment only, at the Grand Hyatt DFW, DFW Airport, Texas from July 31-August 2, and at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas from August 5-7. The firm is committed to meeting local and federal safety restrictions and guidelines in place at the time of the sale and reiterates that the ongoing COVID-19 situation could result in location or other changes.

If you are unable to make it to lot viewing, the experts at Stack’s Bowers Galleries will be on hand to review lots on your behalf and make sure that they are the perfect match for your collection. The firm is also offering robust phone bidding capacity for bidders who are unable to attend, in addition to online bidding on their award-wining website and mobile apps. Please email *protected email* with questions on any lot or to register your phone bids. For further information or assistance in registering to bid, call 800-458-4646.

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, Internet, and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 80-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and banknote collections include The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, The Guia Collection, The Thos. H. Law Collection, and The Robert O. Ebert Collection.

Topping off this amazing numismatic history is the inclusion of the world record for the highest price ever realized at auction for a rare coin, the PCGS SP-66 1794 Flowing Hair dollar that realized over $10 million, part of their sale of the famed Cardinal Collection. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, with offices in New York, Tulsa, Wolfeboro, Hong Kong, and Paris. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is an Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic conventions, including American Numismatic Association events, the New York International Numismatic Convention, the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring, Summer, and Winter Expos, and its April and August Hong Kong Auctions.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service.

