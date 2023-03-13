Historic change: The soaring life of pilot Bessie Coleman

The following is an excerpt from an Inside the Mint article by Amanda Crastz-Flores

During this year’s Black History Month, the U.S. Mint celebrated quarter launch events in Chicago, Illinois, and Jacksonville, Florida, to honor the accomplishments and contributions of Bessie Coleman. Bessie was a pilot, advocate, and pioneer who flew to great heights as the first African American and first Native American woman licensed pilot in the United States. She was also the first African American to earn an international pilot’s license on June 15, 1921, two years before Amelia Earhart. Her determination and strength continue to inspire many people to date.

On February 18, in Chicago, the Mint, the National Women’s History Museum, and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum celebrated the release of the Bessie Coleman quarter in a community event at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. For Perri Irmer, the president and CEO of the DuSable Museum, it was an honor and a pleasure to welcome the Coleman family, the partner organizations, and the community into the museum. She thanked the Mint, the Smithsonian, and NWHM for their contributions to celebrate Bessie, and stated, “We have wonderful things for you today. It is what we are calling ‘Coming to Africa’ day here at the Museum, which is part of our Black History Month celebration this year. It is very exciting to see all of you here today.”

Michele Thompson, American Women Quarters Program lead, and Boneza Hanchock, design manager of the Bessie Coleman quarter, presented a shadow box with two Bessie Coleman quarters to representatives of the DuSable Museum and the Federal Aviation Administration, along with Gigi Coleman, great-niece of Bessie. In different galleries at the museum, youth-focused activities took place, and coin boards inserted with Bessie Coleman quarters were given out.

On February 23, in Jacksonville, the Mint and Gigi Coleman participated in a Black History Month celebration at KIPP Bessie Coleman Academy. Jacksonville is the place where Bessie Coleman tragically died on April 30, 1926, while a passenger on a practice flight. The school students and staff learned about the work of the U.S. Mint, the coin design process, and shared with the Mint and Gigi Coleman what they aspire to become when older. Gigi showed the attendees a Bessie Coleman reenactment performance. The KIPP Bessie Coleman Academy recognized Gigi with the Bessie Coleman award.

