High-grade 1808 quarter eagle certified by NGC leads Heritage sale

More than 500 U.S. coins certified by NGC are being offered in the November auction.

A high-grade example of an early gold rarity is among hundreds of U.S. coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) that are being offered in an upcoming Heritage Auctions sale. Bidding is already underway for the U.S. Coins Signature Auction 1366, which will be held November 16-19, 2023.

The top lot in the sale is an 1808 quarter eagle graded NGC MS-63 (lot 3120), which is expected to sell for well into the six figures. One of the rarest type coins, the 1808 Capped Bust quarter eagle is an essential coin for collectors attempting to complete a basic type set of U.S. coins, and this particular coin is tied for the highest grade among the 66 examples in the NGC Census.

Other NGC-certified coins in this sale include:

a 1795 Draped Bust dollar graded NGC AU-55 (lot 3068)

an 1891-O quarter graded NGC SP-65 (lot 3041)

an 1851 J-132 dollar graded NGC PF-65 BN (lot 3270)

an 1889-CC Morgan dollar graded NGC MS-64 PL (lot 3092)

an 1863-S double eagle graded NGC MS-63★ and pedigreed to the S.S. Republic (lot 3185)

a 1907 Liberty double eagle graded NGC PF-63 Cameo (lot 3196)

a 1915-S Panama-Pacific Round $50 graded NGC MS-63 (lot 3263)

a 1915-S Panama-Pacific Octagonal $50 graded NGC MS-63 (lot 3264)

