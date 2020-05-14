Heritage relocates June Long Beach auctions to Dallas

U.S. Coins and Currency auctions stay on schedule, June 4-7

Dallas, Texas (May 14, 2020) — Heritage Auctions will hold its Official Auctions June 4-7 as scheduled in Dallas because the Long Beach Expo has been canceled. Heritage will not be open for Public Lot Viewing but is also offering its virtual lot consultation to bidders, following its popularity for the CSNS auctions in April.

The Heritage staff of professional numismatists is now available to answer your questions about specific Long Beach lots via phone or email. Simply send your list to *protected email* . These experts are available to provide unbiased guidance. Most of them have previous experience working for NGC and/or PCGS and all have spent decades trading rare coins and currency.

The Heritage U.S. Coins Signature Auction will be held June 4-7, and the U.S. Currency Signature Auction featuring the Pinnacle U.S. Rarities Collection will take place June 5. These auctions feature nearly 1,500 lots offering bidders the opportunity to compete for remarkable numismatic treasures.

All sessions for both auctions will occur online, in addition to bidding by phone, fax, mail, and using the Heritage app. Bidders are encouraged to take advantage of Heritage’s high-resolution images and videos to see every last detail of each lot. Bidders may email *protected email* or call 800-835-6000 for assistance.

“I suspect everyone in the hobby fully understands why the convention cancellation was mandated by the state of California,” said Jim Halperin, co-founder of Heritage Auctions. “We support the decision for the safety of collectors and exhibitors, and feel fortunate to have the ability and resources to hold our official auctions as planned.”

Press release courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

