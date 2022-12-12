Heritage offers one of the rarest Massachusetts colonial coins in existence, certified by NGC

The coin is likely to sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars in a January auction that features U.S. rarities.

Hundreds of exciting vintage American coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) are available in an upcoming Heritage Auctions sale. The bidding is scheduled to begin in late December for the FUN U.S. Coins Signature Auction, which will be held January 11-15, 2023.

A top highlight of the auction is a 1652 ‘NE’ Massachusetts sixpence graded NGC EF Details and pedigreed to The Christopher J. Salmon Collection of Massachusetts Silver Coins. It is one of only seven such pieces known, including three in museums, according to the auction house.

These coins used in 17th century New England are the first that were struck in what is now the United States. NGC has graded over 350 of these coins from the Salmon Collection, including 10 that realized over $100,000 in a Heritage Auctions sale in August 2022. Salmon is the author of Silver Coins of Massachusetts: Classification, Minting Technique, Atlas, the definitive work on these historic coins. The reference book includes an effective and flexible system to classify their varieties that uses the name of its author.

Also featured is an 1845 Quarter Eagle graded NGC PF-67 Ultra Cameo. Only three of these exceptionally rare Proofs are confirmed to exist, and this is the finest graded. Another is also NGC-certified, while the third is part of the Smithsonian’s National Numismatic Collection.

Other NGC-graded coins in this auction include:

a Massachusetts (1652) ‘NE’ shilling graded NGC VF-30

a 1795 Flowing Hair, Three Leaves silver dollar graded NGC MS-64

an 1870-S Seated Liberty dollar graded NGC EF-40

an 1854-S Quarter Eagle graded NGC VF-30

a 1799 Large Stars Obverse Eagle graded NGC MS-66

an 1854-O Double Eagle graded NGC-AU Details

an 1857-S Double Eagle graded NGC MS-67 + and pedigreed to the S.S. Central America

and pedigreed to the S.S. Central America a 1912 Double Eagle graded NGC PF-68★ and pedigreed to the Simpson Collection

a 1915 Double Eagle graded NGC PF-67 and pedigreed to the Simpson Collection

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

