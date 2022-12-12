Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Heritage offers one of the rarest Massachusetts colonial coins in existence, certified by NGC

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The coin is likely to sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars in a January auction that features U.S. rarities.

Hundreds of exciting vintage American coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) are available in an upcoming Heritage Auctions sale. The bidding is scheduled to begin in late December for the FUN U.S. Coins Signature Auction, which will be held January 11-15, 2023.

A top highlight of the auction is a 1652 ‘NE’ Massachusetts sixpence graded NGC EF Details and pedigreed to The Christopher J. Salmon Collection of Massachusetts Silver Coins. It is one of only seven such pieces known, including three in museums, according to the auction house.

These coins used in 17th century New England are the first that were struck in what is now the United States. NGC has graded over 350 of these coins from the Salmon Collection, including 10 that realized over $100,000 in a Heritage Auctions sale in August 2022. Salmon is the author of Silver Coins of Massachusetts: Classification, Minting Technique, Atlas, the definitive work on these historic coins. The reference book includes an effective and flexible system to classify their varieties that uses the name of its author.

Also featured is an 1845 Quarter Eagle graded NGC PF-67 Ultra Cameo. Only three of these exceptionally rare Proofs are confirmed to exist, and this is the finest graded. Another is also NGC-certified, while the third is part of the Smithsonian’s National Numismatic Collection.

Other NGC-graded coins in this auction include:

  • a Massachusetts (1652) ‘NE’ shilling graded NGC VF-30
  • a 1795 Flowing Hair, Three Leaves silver dollar graded NGC MS-64
  • an 1870-S Seated Liberty dollar graded NGC EF-40
  • an 1854-S Quarter Eagle graded NGC VF-30
  • a 1799 Large Stars Obverse Eagle graded NGC MS-66
  • an 1854-O Double Eagle graded NGC-AU Details
  • an 1857-S Double Eagle graded NGC MS-67+ and pedigreed to the S.S. Central America
  • a 1912 Double Eagle graded NGC PF-68★ and pedigreed to the Simpson Collection
  • a 1915 Double Eagle graded NGC PF-67 and pedigreed to the Simpson Collection

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

High-grade 1830 Quarter Eagle certified by NGC featured in January sale Tom Bender’s collection, featuring elite troves of Carson City coins, Indian and Lincoln cents, offered at Heritage Auctions August 22-28 The All-Time #1 Koessl Matte Proof Gold Set on display at ANA World’s Fair of Money Heritage offers stunning early American coins graded by NGC

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓