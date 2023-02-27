Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Heritage offers more NGC-certified Massachusetts Colonial rarities from the Salmon Collection

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

Bidding is underway for the March auction featuring additional coins from the superb Christopher J. Salmon Collection.

Over 100 Massachusetts Colonial coins from the collection of Christopher J. Salmon that are certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) are being offered by Heritage Auctions. Bidding is already underway for the Christopher J. Salmon Collection of Massachusetts Silver, Part IV sale, which concludes on March 6, 2023.

One of the highlights of this sale is a Massachusetts 1652 Reversed “N” Pine Tree shilling graded NGC EF-45 (lot 93071). Salmon did extensive research into Massachusetts Colonial coinage and built an unparalleled collection, which is now being offered in a series of Heritage Auctions sales. A gallery of these exquisite coins can be found at NGCcoin.com/salmon. The first coins struck in the United States began with the “NE” variety in 1652, which was followed by Willow Tree, Oak Tree, and Pine Tree coins over the next 30 years.

A group of NGC-certified coins from the Salmon Collection was sold for a total of more than $2.9 million in August 2022. In that auction and one held in October 2022, a dozen NGC-certified Salmon Collection coins each realized over $100,000.

Other NGC-certified coins in this auction include:

  • a Massachusetts 1652 Small Pine Tree shilling graded NGC VF-25 (lot 93095)
  • a Massachusetts 1652 “IN” Bot Oak Tree shilling graded NGC VF-20 a 1652 ‘N’ REV (lot 93017)
  • a Massachusetts 1652 “N” Rev Pine Tree shilling graded NGC AU Details (lot 93072)
  • a Massachusetts 1652 Small Pine Tree shilling graded NGC VF-35 (lot 93119)
  • a Massachusetts 1652 Small Pine Tree shilling graded NGC VF-20 (lot 93115)
  • a Massachusetts 1652 “N” Rev Pine Tree shilling graded NGC AU Details (lot 93073)
  • a Massachusetts 1652 “IN” Bot Oak Tree shilling graded NGC VF Details (lot 93024)
  • a Massachusetts 1652 “IN” Bot Oak Tree shilling graded NGC F-15 (lot 93014)
  • a Massachusetts 1652 “IN” Left Oak Tree shilling graded NGC AU Details (lot 93004)
  • a Massachusetts 1662 Large Two Oak Tree twopence graded NGC VF Details (lot 93055)

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Rare Morgan dollars certified by NGC offered in Heritage sale Record-setting 1855-S $3 gold coin leads Heritage’s Long Beach Expo U.S. Coins Auction above $14.5 million 1943 quarter struck on steel cent planchet in GreatCollections March auction Legend Rare Coin Auctions presents Regency Auction 57 on February 23

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓