Over 100 Massachusetts Colonial coins from the collection of Christopher J. Salmon that are certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) are being offered by Heritage Auctions. Bidding is already underway for the Christopher J. Salmon Collection of Massachusetts Silver, Part IV sale, which concludes on March 6, 2023.

One of the highlights of this sale is a Massachusetts 1652 Reversed “N” Pine Tree shilling graded NGC EF-45 (lot 93071). Salmon did extensive research into Massachusetts Colonial coinage and built an unparalleled collection, which is now being offered in a series of Heritage Auctions sales. A gallery of these exquisite coins can be found at NGCcoin.com/salmon. The first coins struck in the United States began with the “NE” variety in 1652, which was followed by Willow Tree, Oak Tree, and Pine Tree coins over the next 30 years.

A group of NGC-certified coins from the Salmon Collection was sold for a total of more than $2.9 million in August 2022. In that auction and one held in October 2022, a dozen NGC-certified Salmon Collection coins each realized over $100,000.

Other NGC-certified coins in this auction include:

a Massachusetts 1652 Small Pine Tree shilling graded NGC VF-25 (lot 93095)

a Massachusetts 1652 “IN” Bot Oak Tree shilling graded NGC VF-20 a 1652 ‘N’ REV (lot 93017)

a Massachusetts 1652 “N” Rev Pine Tree shilling graded NGC AU Details (lot 93072)

a Massachusetts 1652 Small Pine Tree shilling graded NGC VF-35 (lot 93119)

a Massachusetts 1652 Small Pine Tree shilling graded NGC VF-20 (lot 93115)

a Massachusetts 1652 “N” Rev Pine Tree shilling graded NGC AU Details (lot 93073)

a Massachusetts 1652 “IN” Bot Oak Tree shilling graded NGC VF Details (lot 93024)

a Massachusetts 1652 “IN” Bot Oak Tree shilling graded NGC F-15 (lot 93014)

a Massachusetts 1652 “IN” Left Oak Tree shilling graded NGC AU Details (lot 93004)

a Massachusetts 1662 Large Two Oak Tree twopence graded NGC VF Details (lot 93055)

