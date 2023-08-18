Coin Update

Help pass the Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act

A new bill that would authorize an exciting and worthy addition to modern commemorative coins needs support from collectors and dealers.

America’s VetDogs, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing veterans and first responders in need with service dogs, recently announced that a bill supporting a 2025 commemorative coin program from the U.S. Mint has been introduced to Congress.

The bill, H.R. 807, is titled the Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act and would require the Department of Treasury to mint a three-coin commemorative series honoring the service that working dogs provide to society. All surcharges from the sale of the coins would go to America’s VetDogs, which would then use funds raised through the program to provide more service dogs to veterans and first responders in need.

H.R. 807 was introduced by Congressman Patrick McHenry, Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, on February 2, 2023. It currently has over 160 co-sponsors, including 100 Republicans and 66 Democrats.

To support the bill, you can write to your representative to encourage them to support the Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act. You can find your representative and their contact information here.

Since the modern commemorative coin program began in 1982, the U.S. Mint has struck commemorative coins celebrating and honoring notable American people, places, events, and institutions. Many of these have proven very popular among collectors, such as the 2000 Library of Congress Commemorative Coins and the National Baseball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coins of 2014. The U.S. Mint has raised more than $500 million in surcharges through the modern commemorative coin program to help fund various charitable causes.

Thank you for your support!

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

