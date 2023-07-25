Greece: Latest gold Proof coin in popular “Greek Mythology” series features Artemis

The Bank of Greece has released its latest gold Proof collector coin, which is part of their ongoing and popular collector series entitled “Greek Mythology,” featuring some of the most well-known stories of the gods and goddesses. The tales have been passed on from generation to generation and usually reiterate mankind’s ability or, sometimes, inability to tell right from wrong, often leading to great consequences. Begun in 2014, the series depicts the many gods of ancient Greece as well as the myths surrounding their attributes and superhuman powers. The tenth design features perhaps one of the most important and revered deities in the world of the gods and goddesses. Artemis was said to be the daughter of Zeus and Leto and was born in Delos along with her twin brother Apollo.

The coins are produced by the Hellenic Mint at their facilities in Athens on behalf of the Bank of Greece and are designed by Maria Antonatou. The primary image of Artemis on the obverse side is inspired by an exquisite and rare krater-bell-shaped vase of the Classical period (c.470 BC) and is believed to have been made in Attica, Athens. The painted artwork depicts the goddess Artemis shooting an arrow at Actaeon, who has fallen to the ground and attacked by his hunting dogs. The graceful rendering of the myth, which is considered one of the greatest of all Athenian vase paintings, captures Artemis drawing her bow for the coup de grace. To the right of the depiction of Artemis is the year of issue, 2023, and above is the distinctive mintmark of the Greek Mint, a stylised palmette. To the right of the primary design is the text ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΜΥΘΟΛΟΓΙΑ (“Greek Mythology”), and to the left is APTEΜΗΣ (“Artemis”). The reverse side depicts stylised symbols of the story of Artemis and Actaeon and intertwines the antlers of a stag and the outline of the front half of a stallion with a bow and arrow. Above the depiction is the crest of the Hellenic Republic, and off-centred towards the left is the text ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ (“Hellenic Republic”). Below the primary design is the denomination of 100 ΕΥΡΩ.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 100 euro .9999 Gold 3.89 g 17.5 mm Proof 1,200

Each Proof-quality coin is presented in a custom Bank of Greece-branded case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. Collectors residing in Greece can visit the Bank of Greece’s headquarters in Athens. Those outside Greece are asked to e-mail the following address: *protected email* .

The vase, which the obverse design is based upon, is currently part of the collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, where it is also on display.

